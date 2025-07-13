USC Trojans Offense's X-Factor: Sophomore Tight End Walker Lyons?
By the time USC Trojans tight end Walker Lyons arrived on campus in June 2024, the Folsom (Calif.) product had been almost two years removed from playing in a live game.
Lyons suffered a broken leg in the first quarter of the season opener during his senior year in the fall of 2022 and then headed to Norway for his yearlong LDS mission following graduation.
The former four-star recruit appeared in his first collegiate game in the Trojans Week 2 blowout win against Utah State, where he caught three passes for 13 yards.
He would see his playing time extended when starting tight end Lake McRee suffered a lower body injury in Week 4 against Michigan, which caused him to miss the next three games. By the time McRee had returned to the lineup, Lyons had overtaken Kade Eldridge on the depth chart and served as the No. 2 tight end for the remainder of the season.
Although Lyons only caught six passes for 36 yards as a true freshman in 2024, he appeared in 11 games and gained the necessary experience for someone getting acclimated to the college game.
With McRee being shutdown halfway through the spring, Lyons took advantage of the extra reps and continued to develop a strong rapport with redshirt junior quarterback Jayden Maiava.
“Me and Jayden’s connection has grown a lot in the spring,” Lyons said. “I’ve noticed throws over the middle, seams or overs, he’s putting bit really it in really good positions. We’ve been working that a lot, just like over the top verse back shoulder, so I think our chemistry has been getting stronger and stronger.”
With tight ends coach Zach Hanson becoming the offensive line coach, following the departure of Josh Henson to Purdue, USC hired Chad Savage from Colorado State in January to be the team’s new inside receivers/tight ends coach.
Lyons raved about his new position coach in the spring and how he has already helped improved his game.
“He has helped the tight end room a lot with concepts and different techniques on route running,” Lyons said. “He definitely breaks it down and makes it very simple. Teaches us with a lot of NFL tape and really just explains it and shows us why it’s kind of important and he’s already given me so many things that have been super helpful that I have already applied to spring.”
USC coach Lincoln Riley has not received the same level of production at the tight end position with the Trojans that he did during his time at Oklahoma. However, that could certainly change when Mater Dei (Calif.) five-star tight end and USC commit Mark Bowman arrives in 2026, but Trojan fans may not have to wait that long.
With Lyons making massive strides in the spring, there’s a very good chance we see Riley utilizing more two tight end packages then in previous seasons. Giving Maiava a pair of security blankets at tight end could pay dividends in the USC signal-caller taking the next step in his second season under Riley.