49ers vs. Colts Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 16
Monday Night Football in Week 16 features two playoff hopefuls in the San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts, and oddsmakers are expecting plenty of offense in this matchup.
The total for Monday night’s matchup is all the way up at 46.5, and that’s even with the Colts starting Philip Rivers in just his second appearance since the 2020 season.
Rivers nearly led the Colts to an upset win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15, and he threw a touchdown to Josh Downs in the process.
Meanwhile, the 49ers have one of the most dynamic offensive attacks in the league with Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and others leading the way. San Fran has not lost since Purdy returned to the starting lineup, and he undoubtedly raises the ceiling of this offense.
So, who should we bet on to find the end zone on Monday night?
I have a few players I’m targeting, including Kittle for this primetime matchup.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for 49ers vs. Colts
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- George Kittle Anytime TD (+120)
- Michael Pittman Anytime TD (+360)
- Christian McCaffrey Anytime TD (-240)
George Kittle Anytime TD (+120)
Since Brock Purdy returned to action four weeks ago, Kittle has been a busy man.
He’s been targeted 30 times over that stretch, finding the end zone three times. Kittle also caught a touchdown pass in Week 1 from Purdy before the star tight end went out with an injury.
Overall, Kittle has six scores in nine games, and he’s taking on an Indy defense that has allowed 928 receiving yards (the fifth-most) and 86 receptions (the sixth-most) to opposing tight ends this season.
That makes Kittle a great bet at plus money, especially since Purdy is averaging two passing scores per game in 2025.
Michael Pittman Anytime TD (+360)
If you’re looking for more of a long shot play, I think Michael Pittman is worth a look on Monday night.
The Colts veteran is one of the players that spent time with Rivers on the roster back in 2020, and he was targeted five times in Week 15, reeling in three passes for 26 yards.
Pittman has seven touchdown catches already this season, and the 49ers have been beatable through the air, allowing the seventh-most passing scores (25) in the league this season.
At +360, Pittman is worth a dart throw with Tyler Warren (+250) set as the only pass catcher on Indy with better odds to score.
Christian McCaffrey Anytime TD (-240)
I know, laying this price for McCaffrey is not ideal, but the 49ers running back is nearly a lock to score in every game this season.
He’s found the end zone in 10 of his 14 matchups, and the star back has scored in every game since Purdy returned to the lineup.
In fact, CMC has six scores over that four-game stretch and 14 total touchdowns in the 2025 campaign (nine rushing, five receiving). Arguably the best dual-threat back in the NFL, McCaffrey is worth a look against a Colts team that has been very beatable through the air (allowing the second-most passing yards in the league) despite holding teams to just 3.7 yards per carry on the ground.
McCaffrey is as matchup-proof as a player gets when it comes to this market.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.