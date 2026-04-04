Intel From USC's 14th Spring Practice as Freshman Class Shines

The USC Trojans hit the practice field for the 14th time on Friday in front of a massive group of recruits for a few upcoming classes.

Here is some feedback and intel from practice and a recruiting update on a few top prospects.

Which Freshmen Stood Out on Friday?

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

According to sources that were at practice, a number of freshmen had big days on Friday and continue to validate their No. 1 class in the 2026 cycle.

Freshman receiver Trent Mosley continues to impress. It seems almost every practice his name has been brought up as a standout performer in practice. And for anyone that watched Santa Margarita’s (Calif.) run to a state championship it’s no surprise. USC has the tall task of replacing of replacing Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon and Mosley is a likely candidate to be a day one starter in the slot.

Freshman running back Deshonne Redeaux had a massive day on Friday. USC posted a clip on social media of an explosive touchdown run from the Oaks Christian (Calif.) product and reportedly it wasn’t the only one. He's an explosive back and capable of taking one the distance on any given play. Redeaux had been banged up for a couple of weeks in the middle of the spring but returned this week.

King Miller and Waymond Jordan will be the Trojans two top running backs in 2026 after they were the teams leading rushers a year ago. This spring has been about finding out who will be the No. 3 running back and Redeaux is staking his case.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

RJ Sermons isn’t a true freshman, but he was originally the No. 1 cornerback in the 2026 cycle before he reclassified late last summer. Instead of playing his senior year at Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.), he used the 2025 season to prepare him for this spring period. He is putting the finishing touches on a good set of practices.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Sermons offers a great blend of size, technique and speed. His movements are fluid and he was a talented sprinter in high school. The cornerback battle will get more interesting in fall camp when Jontez Williams and Chasen Johnson return from injury.

Freshman defensive end Luke Wafle was one of the prized recruits in the 2026 class. He’s made a strong impression on the veterans with his play on the field and disciplined approach off the field. The New Jersey turned in another good day. Even if he isn’t a day one starter, the 6-foot-6, 265-pound Wafle will be an instant contributor.

Shaun Scott is one of four Mater Dei (Calif.) freshmen on campus. The Trojans new linebacker had a big day on Friday. USC’s social media showed him coming up with an interception. Head coach Lincoln Riley said after practice that he had been encouraged with the progression of the linebacker room and how the depth is shaking out.

USC Makes Strong Impression During Recruiting Visits

Oct 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Utah Utes in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Two high-profile recruits in the 2027 class that were at USC for an extended period of time well into the evening include Sierra Canyon (Calif.) five-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou and Damien (Calif.) four-star safety Gavin Williams.

San Diego (Calif.) five-star USC commit Honor Fa’alave-Johnson was also part of a group of recruits that checked out the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum at sunset. It was his third time on campus since he committed on March 14.

Fakatou has a strong desire to leave California for college, but Southern Cal will keep pursuing. For Williams, it was his second time on campus this spring after he attended three games in the fall. The Trojans are in a heated recruiting battle with schools such as Notre Dame, Washington and UCLA for the highly coveted safety.

Westlake (Calif.) four-star tight end Charles Davis made his third trip to campus in the spring. The Trojans also hosted 2027 San Mateo (Calif.) Serra three-star tight end Jace Cannon and Valor Christian (Colo.) three-star IOL Reis Russell.

2028 Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jordan Hicks returned for the second time this spring. He got a tour of the school and had an extended meeting with cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed. Long Beach Poly (Calif.) four-star athlete Zion Anderson also returned for the second time this spring.

Anderson was joined by his uncle, former Trojans receiver Travon Patterson and sat in on a position meeting with inside receivers/tight ends coach Chad Savage. Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star cornerback Ca’ron “Prime” Williams is another local star that made another trip to Los Angeles this spring.

Providence (N.C.) five-star defensive lineman Cory Cunningham left in awe during his first ever trip to California and has expressed a strong interest in returning again this year.