What USC Coach Anthony Jones Said About Waymond Jordan, King Miller

USC coach Lincoln Riley has been known for his ability to develop quarterbacks but the most successful offenses he’s led are the ones that can run the football at a high level.

The Trojans have the benefit of having its two leading rushers from last season in Waymond Jordan and King Miller return in 2026.

Former Escambia running back, and top junior college recruit, Waymond Jordan Jr. signed with the University of Southern California during a ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2024. | Ben Grieco/bgrieco@gannett.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“It’s a good problem. I can sleep a little bit better,” said USC running backs coach Anthony Jones.

Jordan was the starter to begin the season and the former No. 1 ranked JUCO running back in the 2025 cycle was an instant star for USC. However, an ankle injury against Michigan in early October cost him the season. Miller stepped in his place and emerged as one the top tailbacks in the Big Ten.

Creating a One-Two Punch in Lincoln Riley’s Backfield

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

After suffering his injury, Jordan remained engaged with the program throughout his recovery. The Trojans running back made an impact, even though he was no longer the one carrying the ball.

“Waymond is a self motivated young man,” Jones said. “The day he got hurt against Michigan, that next Sunday he was at team meetings, position meetings. He was helping young guys along. He was King’s extra coach on sideline. He was there not only for him but all the other backs as well.”

USC was very cautious with Jordan’s recovery, as they have been known to be with other players. After undergoing surgery from the injury he sustained on Oct. 11, his timetable was reportedly four to six weeks, which meant there was a chance he would return before the regular season was over.

He was dressed for practice the week of the Trojans critical matchup against Oregon on Nov. 22. Jordan went through the entirety of pregame warmups the following week in the regular season finale against UCLA and then again, a month later in the Alamo Bowl. He did not take a single snap in any of those games. The focus has been on getting him right for 2026.

“His road to recovery has been what he is as a person and that’s a hard-working young man since day one," Jones said.

Miller’s journey to was truly a remarkable one. He was lightly recruited coming out of high school and joined his hometown school as a preferred walk-on in 2024, with his twin brother, Kaylon Miller, a guard.

He began the season fourth on the depth chart but generated plenty of buzz with explosive touchdown runs in the Trojans wins over Missouri State and Georgia Southern to open the season.

Miller’s breakout performance against Michigan thrusted the redshirt freshman into the national spotlight and set the stage for him keeping the Trojans run game functioning at a high level the second half of the season. He nearly reached the 1,000-yard mark, falling just 28 yards short.

However, his breakout season came as a surprise to no one in the building, especially Riley, who had constantly spoken highly of Miller in the spring and fall camp.

“This kid was a walk-on for us," Jones said. "Came in, did not say much, still doesn’t say much to this very day and just worked extremely hard in practice. What the world seen and what college football seen, his breakout year, I think he’s on pace to do that again and plus more.

The Calabasas (Calif.) native is focused on taking his game to the next level, which means dialing in this winter on every aspect of his responsibilities on and off the field.

“Transforming his body has been one of top goals this offseason, studying the game, becoming a more complete running back that he and I have been focusing on for him as well.”

High Expectations in the Running Back Room

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Although, the two didn’t play necessarily play together last year, the Trojans have two tailbacks that have achieved success in the Big Ten.

Jordan runs with incredible patience, vision and bust. He has great contact balance and make-you-miss ability in the open field. Jordan is a natural pass catcher out of the backfield.

Miller is a perfect fit for Riley’s counter scheme. He’s a decisive one-cut downhill runner, that is great at ready his block. Miler can run through or away from defenders in the open. USC used plenty of two-back sets with Jordan and Eli Sanders the first half of the year and the emergence of Miller allows Riley to expand his playbook again with those formations.

“I think those guys complement each other well. They’re really best friends off the field," Jones said. "I think having that one-two punch with Waymond and King helps them out. Waymond won’t have to carry the load by himself, or King won’t have to carry the load by himself. Those guys feed off each other."

“They train together, they work out together, you see them hanging out outside of football together. Those guys have really taken the next step and becoming great teammates, not just the running back position room but the entire football team.”

