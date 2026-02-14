California Recruit Charles Davis Opens Up About Dream Offer from USC Trojans

Westlake (Calif.) wide receiver Charles Davis is a fast riser in the 2027 cycle, holding nearly 30 offers from top programs such as Georgia, Oklahoma, Miami, Oregon and Michigan.

And his hometown school, the USC Trojans recently jumped into the mix after receivers coach Dennis Simmons and coach Lincoln Riley extended him an offer on Thursday, Feb. 12. It’s the offer the Southern California native had been waiting for.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“It felt like all the hard work I’ve been putting in this offseason and last season is really paying off and I’m very blessed to have this opportunity,” Davis told USC Trojans on SI's Kendell Hollowell.

Davis grew up a die-hard USC fan. He was a frequent visitor at the Coliseum growing up. His father is also a massive Trojans fans, and Davis says he was emotional after hearing the news about his son. Freshman receiver Luc Weaver was someone that immediately reached out to Davis on Thursday.

Davis plans to take an unofficial visit with the Trojans in the spring and return again at the end of spring practice. He knows exactly what he wants to take away from those trips.

“I want to see up close how the culture is and how the coaches interact with their players and how they develop them,” Davis said.

MORE: The One USC Coaching Change With Bigger Impact Than Anyone Predicted

MORE: Lincoln Riley Just Spoke Honestly About the Big Ten And SEC

MORE: Jayden Maiava Faces a New Challenger in California’s Quarterback Race

USC is new to the mix, but Davis says he will definitely take an official visit this summer.

The Trojans put an emphasis on recruiting California in the 2026 cycle to reestablish themselves as the premier team in their region for top prospects and that has carried over into the 2027 cycle.

“I’m glad USC is coming back to recruiting California more because we need to start running the nation again and there is nowhere else better to do it than USC,” Davis said.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound Davis is being recruited as a receiver but could eventually move into a hybrid tight end role because of his big frame.

Recruiting Interest From Across the Country

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talk before a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon is another school that is high on Davis’ list. He’s been up there three times, including most recently for Junior Day.

“Coach [Dan] Lanning is a ball of joy. He has a whole lot of energy. He showed me how he’s going to develop me into a top pick,” Davis told USC Trojans on SI.

Georgia excites him because it’s one of the premier teams in the SEC. Miami is another school that has intrigued him because it gives of the hometown vibes the city provides. Oklahoma has made waves in California this recruiting cycle and an offer from them has caught Davis’ attention. It's an impressive list of schools on Davis' offer list and he’s definitely not taking his meteoric rise in recruiting for granted.

“I knew it was coming but I didn’t know it was coming like this. I’m not surprised, I’m just in shock, like I really did it," Davis said.

In addition to USC, Davis has already set up spring visits with Oregon, Cal and Miami. And schools that he has in mind to take an official visits with include Oregon, Cal, Miami, Georgia, SMU and Nebraska.

Improvements Heading into His Senior Season

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Davis has become a highly coveted prospect in multiple conferences but is nowhere near satisfied with where his game is right now.

“I want to get out my breaks faster that’s definitely top of my list," Davis said. "My blocking is actually pretty good, but I want to improve on that so I can stand out and be unique not just about pass catching but I want to be able to block and everything.”

Recommended Articles