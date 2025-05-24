USC Trojans, Arizona Wildcats Pushing For 4-Star Recruit Evan Mack
The USC Trojans are looking to recruit the top prospects from the class of 2027 early, and the Trojans recently offered four-star cornerback, Evan Mack, and the program is already a top contender for the recruit.
Mack is the No. 25 cornerback from the class of 2027, the No. 26 player from California, and the No. 218 recruit in the nation, per the On3 Industry Rankings. As an in-state recruit, Mack grew up watching USC, and with an offer, the program is already a top contender early on.
USC cornerback coach Trovon Reed has been the top recruiter for Mack, recently visiting his high school. Mack spoke to On3 about his time with Reed, why he is interested in the USC Trojans, and what the offer meant to him.
“We talked for some time. . . Coach Reed is a great guy,” Mack said. “What they are building is going to be special. I went to USC games when I was a kid. I’ve always been a fan of USC. Words can’t describe what they offer meant to me. I’ve watched USC on TV and I’ve been in the Coliseum. USC is a great program close to home that I like a lot.”
Reed is also hoping to schedule a visit with USC soon. The other top program leading alongside USC early is the Arizona Wildcats. Reed went for a visit, and with how well it went, it will be a school to watch for as he continues his recruitment.
“They welcomed me with open arms when I got there. They have genuine coaches and have been reaching out to me. Arizona was my first offer and that meant a lot to me. I had a great tour when I was there and I loved the facilities,” Mack said. “Arizona made a good first impression on me.”
Several other top programs have offered Mack, though USC and Arizona are the current frontrunners. Mack has also shown interest in California and Miami, wanting to take a visit to both, and has already visited Baylor, SMU, and Texas A&M.
The Trojans are still seeking their first commitment from the class of 2027. The program is looking to bring in someone early who can help recruit more top players in the class. USC has emphasized the need to bring in the top recruits, especially in-state players, showing signs of success with the class of 2026.
The USC Trojans' recruiting class of 2026 is ranked No. 1 in the nation and No. 1 in the Big Ten, per On3. USC has received 27 commitments, which feature one five-star and 16 four-star recruits. Of the 27, 63 percent are in-state players which is a massive improvement compared to past years.
Mack will be heading into his junior year next season and has time to make his decision, but he knows what he is looking for in a program.
“Relationships are really big to me,” Mack said. “Knowing that coaches care about me outside of football matters a lot to me too. I am looking for a school that has coaches who want me to become a great man. Also, going to a strong academic school is important to me, in case football doesn’t work out.”