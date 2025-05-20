USC Trojans 4-Star Quarterback Recruit Jonas Williams Makes Elite 11 Final Roster
The Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles will take place June 17-19 as the event showcases the top quarterback recruits in the nation from the rising class of high school recruits. USC Trojans four-star quarterback commit Jonas Williams has been named to the Elite 11 Finals roster.
Williams committed to the Trojans on Feb 21 and was a big land for USC and coach Lincoln Riley. Williams was originally committed to the Oregon Ducks before USC got the quarterback recruit to flip. Per the On3 Industry Rankings, Williams is the No. 89 recruit in the nation, the No. 8 quarterback, and the No. 1 player from Illinois.
The Elite 11 brings together the top quarterbacks for three days worth of competitions and training. In the end, there is one MVP and 10 ‘finalists’ named. Williams will join a competition that has an elite list of alumni. Some of the top quarterbacks to have competed in the event's past are Carson Palmer, Andrew Luck, Tim Tebo, C.J. Stroud, and many more.
Williams will be joining an elite group of recruits in Los Angeles including, five-star Tennessee commit Faizon Brandon, five-star Texas commit Dia Bell, and five-star Houston commit Keisean Henderson. Being surrounded by talent will bring tough competition to the event, and will showcase his abilities compared to five-star players.
Williams spoke to On3 about being invited to the Elite 11 and what he is looking forward to the most. The four-star recruit discussed the Elite 11 being one of the top things quarterbacks want, and how big of a deal it is for him.
“I’m very excited, very grateful,” Williams said. “It was a big goal. Just coming out here, being a high school quarterback, you see the Elite 11, that’s kind of the main thing you want to do outside of winning for your team. It’s just a great opportunity for me, and I want to take advantage of it.”
The USC Trojans recruiting class of 2026 ranks No. 2 in the nation and No. 1 in the Big Ten. Riley and the Trojans have received a commitment from 27 players, one of which is one 5-star and 16 four-star recruits.
Williams’ commitment helped fuel an elite recruiting class, as the team has brought in top recruits for the quarterback to pass to, and offensive linemen to protect him.
“They’ve been really good,” Williams said about USC. “Just committed in February, building this class up, keeping the relationship with the guys, and I think we’re headed on the right track.”
Since his commitment to the Trojans, schools have reached out to Williams to try to flip him. Williams remains committed to the Trojans and will have an official visit with USC from June 13-15 right before the Elite 11.
“Schools try and talk to me, but I’m pretty locked in with USC,” Williams said.
Being invited to the Elite 11 highlights the talent that Williams will be bringing to the USC Trojans in 2026. Between Williams and the other recruits from the class of 2026, Riley and the Trojans are set up to be an elite team for the next several years.