USC Trojans Assistant Baseball Coach Hired Away From the Program

USC Trojans pitching coach Sean Allen won't be with the program once the team's run in the NCAA Tournament ends.

On Tuesday, Allen was announced as the next head coach of Lamar, but the Trojans revealed that Allen will stay with USC and coach Andy Stankieiwcz until the postseason ends.

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC head coach Andy Stankiewicz takes questions after a game against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Congratulations to pitching coach @SeanAllen3, who was announced as the next head coach of @Lamar_Baseball today.



Allen will remain with the Trojans through the end of the postseason before departing for Lamar.



Full release: https://t.co/0rOa706FnP — USC Baseball (@USC_Baseball) June 2, 2026

Stankiewicz shared a statement in the press release from USC:

"We are happy and grateful for Sean and all he has given to this team," said Stankiewicz. "The impact he has made in the program, not just with the pitching staff but all of it, has been tremendous. We are excited for him as he will begin the next chapter of his fantastic coaching career."

USC Pitchers Leading Postseason Run

USC won the College Station Regional with four consecutive wins, including two straight over Texas A&M in which the Trojans pitching staff held the Aggies to four total runs in two games. USC's bats also woke up during the regional, scoring 55 runs in the four wins.

Trojans pitcher Mason Edwards could win the National Pitcher of the Year Award after winning 2026 Big Ten Pitcher of the Year, boasting an ERA of 1.85 over 92.2 innings. He averages 15.9 strikeouts per nine innings and has given up only three home runs on the season.

Meanwhile, USC starters Andrew Johnson and Grant Govel impressed in the final two wins over Texas A&M, sending the Trojans to the Super Regionals.

Johnson threw 124 pitches to get through 7.1 innings for the Trojans against the Aggies in USC's second game of the day. He finished with four strikeouts and one walk, giving up three earned runs on nine hits. The Trojans won 14-3 as the offense continued its scoring momentum, but Johnson's gutsy outing gave USC flexibility when it came to the bullpen on Monday in a winner-take-all final against Texas A&M.

USC pitcher Andrew Johnson throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Govel pitched in the Trojans' first game of the College Station Regional, and he started again for USC on two days rest against the Aggies.

Govel threw four innings on Monday, striking out four batters and allowing one earned run. Behind him, Chase Herrell threw 3.2 innings with no runs allowed. The Trojans finished the game off with Sax Matson and Adam Troy, setting up a date with one of the top teams in the country in North Carolina.

USC Trojans vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

The Trojans are set to square off against the North Carolina Tar Heels, the current favorite to win the College World Series, according to betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. The Trojans, on the hand, have the eighth-best odds at +1900.

As the higher seed, North Carolina will be hosting the Trojans over the weekend for the three-game series.

May 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels infielder Jake Schaffner (2) is greeted at the plate after scoring by outfielder Rom Kellis (25) and catcher MacOn Winslow (6) against the East Carolina Pirates during the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. | William Howard-Imagn Images

The first game will be on Friday, June 5, at 12 p.m. PT with the second game on Saturday at 11 a.m. PT.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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