Andy Stankiewicz Doesn't Hold Back After Beating Texas A&M in NCAA Tournament

Heading into June 1, the USC Trojans were going to play in their fourth consecutive elimination game and their second battle versus Texas A&M in the College Station Regional Final. From losing their first game of regional play, short turnarounds and even a double header on May 31, the Trojans' pitching remained relentless and their offense stayed explosive, putting up double-digit runs in the past three games.

After beating the Aggies the previous night by a score of 14-3, the Trojans found themselves in a close battle early this time around. It wasn’t until the seventh inning that the Trojans pulled away, winning the game 7-1. The Trojans will now to heading to their first Super Regional Final since 2005.

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC head coach Andy Stankiewicz takes questions after a game against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Andy Stankiewicz Reflects on Trojans' Uphill Battle

“Crazy weekend. I think what our boys accomplished is pretty significant when you lose Game 1 and you come back and win four [games] against obviously fantastic opponents…to come into College Station and play the type of baseball we played,” coach Andy Stankiewicz said following the win. “I can't tell you how proud I am of everybody…They just kept working and believing in each other.”

USC's win over Texas A&M marks the seventh regional host team to be eliminated in the tournament. Other notable hosts who were eliminated are UCLA (No. 1 in the nation), Georgia Tech (No. 2) and Florida State.

As for the Trojans reaching the Super Regional for the first time in 21 years, Stankiewicz didn't downplay the accomplishment or the importance of advancing.

“Last year we got to a regional final. Obviously that was a big step as well and I think this year, getting to the [Super Regional] is special,” Stankiewicz said. “Its a legacy, it's a big one. Obviously we know about [Rod Dedeaux] and [Mike Gillespie] and what they've done. We want to put a nice name back on USC baseball.”

USC meets on the mound as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duel on the Mound: Grant Govel and Clayton Freshcorn Keep it Close

The Aggies and Trojans were at deadlock through the first three innings due to the stellar performances of their respective pitchers.

At the end of the fourth inning, Govel recorded 25 strikes, five strikeouts, three hits, two walks and a home run which came in the bottom of the third from Aggies’ catcher Bear Harrison. At the bottom of the fifth, Govel was relieved by redshirt-sophomore Chase Herrell.

"To want the ball and accept the challenge and step up and do what he did against, as we all know, a really offensive ball club, its not easy to do," Stankiewicz said about Grant pitching after throwing 150 pitches during the weekend.

Freshcorn matched Govel’s valiant outing with 26 strikes, three strikeouts and three hits through four innings, giving the Aggies a 1-0 lead heading into the fifth.

USC outfielder Jack Basseer hits a single as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trojans' Bats Come Alive, Put Game Away in Seventh Inning

At the top of the fifth, Dean Carpentier singled to centerfield and got to second base off a sacrifice bunt from Walter Urbon. Then Abbrie Covarrubias made big plays of his own – single-RBI to tie the game and a stolen base. Augie Lopez’s single brought Covarrubias home, giving the Trojans a 2-1 lead.

Freshcorn was able to contain the Trojans’ offense in the sixth inning, but at the top of the seventh USC came alive at the plate. It started with the walk of Covarrubias, followed by Adrian Lopez’s single. The exclamation point came from Augie Lopez when he went deep right field for a three-run home run, putting the Trojans ahead 5-1.

The Trojans' final runs of the night came in the top of the eighth. Adrian Lopez’s grounder brought Carpentier home while Augie’s flyout allowed Urbon to score.

USC pitcher Sax Matson throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stankiewicz Praises the Bullpen's Performance

Besides the heroics of Govel on the mound, Stankiewicz made sure to give Herrell his flowers. In 3.2 innings, Herrell threw two strikeouts and only allowed three hits and no runs.

“What he did coming in behind [Govel]. You know Chase had been kinda up and down but we knew – ‘Hey Chase, We need you. We need you tonight.’ And he came in and pitched incredibly well.”

Stankiewicz also tipped his hat to Sax Matson and Adam Troy. Both gave up zero hits and runs.

USC's Super Regional Matchup with UNC

Southern Cal will now face the UNC Tarheels in the Super Regional round. UNC finished the regular season ranked No. 5 in the ration with an overall record of 48-11-1. They ran through their home regional unscathed, 3-0.

The Super Regional will be a best of three series, and the TV broadcast for Game 1 has yet to be announced.

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