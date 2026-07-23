USC Battling Notre Dame, UCLA for Three-Star Running Back Recruit

Although the USC Trojans have yet to land a commitment in the 2028 recruiting cycle, they have maintained relationships and held their lead with their offerees. One recruit that the Trojans are looking to sign is Santa Margarita’s three-star running back Jaion Smith.

With summer and gameday visits planned, the Trinity League first-teamer will continue to build his recruiting momentum while Southern Cal will have to hold their lead.

Jaion Smith’s Recruiting History

Santa Margarita (Calif.) 2028 running back Jaion "Duce" Smith | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

Following a summer workout on June 11, the Trojans coaching staff was impressed by Smith’s performance and offered him on the spot. The “dream offer” put the Trojans ahead of the three-star back’s other offers, such as Minnesota, Sacramento State, San Diego State and Texas State.

Other advantages USC has during the recruiting process are Smith’s ties to the program. On the staff, running backs coach Anthony Jones Jr. has already established a strong relationship with Smith. On the familial side, former Trojans cornerback Jaylin Smith, Jaion’s cousin, has been someone Jaion turns to during this time, according to Rivals' Greg Biggins.

There is also Southern Cal’s connection to Santa Margarita Catholic. Former quarterback Carson Palmer is the head coach of the program, while former offensive lineman Lenny Vandermade is the offensive coordinator. USC is also the home of four former teammates of Smith:

Four-star receiver Trent Mosley (2026)

Four-star edge Simote Katoanga (2026)

Three-star corner Jayden Crowder (2026)

Three-star defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade (2027)

Apr 25, 2026; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman waits in the tunnel before the Blue-Gold game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to workouts at Southern Cal, Smith has visited Notre Dame and UCLA during the summer.

According to Kendell Hollowell of USC Trojans on SI, the Fighting Irish have left a good impression on the 2028 recruit. Notre Dame’s history of getting their backs drafted and the recruitment led by associate head coach and running back coach Ja'Juan Seider are key selling points for Smith.

For the fall, Smith plans on attending a USC home game. UCLA, Minnesota and Kansas are potential gameday visits as well. Similar to Notre Dame, both Minnesota and Kansas’ position coaches – Mo Ibrahim and Jonathan Wallace – have made an impression on Smith, per Rivals’ Biggins. UCLA, which has yet to extend an offer, is still in the running due to Smith’s belief that the Bruins are a program of the future.

“I would say it's pretty much open," Smith told USC Trojans on SI. "I don't want to say anybody's ahead of anybody because it's still early. I would say USC and Kansas have been pushing a lot, and then I would say also Minnesota and Cal.”

Running Backs on the Trojans’ 2028 Recruiting Board

If a program happens to take the Trojans by surprise and steal the commitment of Smith, there are eight other offerees on the Trojans' recruiting board (247Sports, On3/Rivals) that they can do all in on:

Four-star Tahmere Brown

Four-star Dalen Powell

Four-star Micah Rhodes

Three-star Jordan McNeil

Three-star Malaki Davis

Three-star Kameron Battle

Three-star James Curoso

Three-star Caiden Bellard

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