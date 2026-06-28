USC Trojans Emerge as Early Favorites for Elite Running Back Recruit

Ever since USC switched their recruiting strategy, they’ve established relationships with schools within the Trinity League to create a new pipeline of talent. While Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) has made its presence known in the 2026 and 2027 recruiting cycles, Santa Margarita Catholic has also been a reliable pool of talent. Their latest prospect being three-star running back Jaion Smith.

On June 11, Southern Cal hosted Smith for a workout. After an impressive performance, Smith received a “dream offer” from the Trojans.

“I just love the city, I love being out here," Smith told Kendell Hollowell of USC Trojans On SI. "Families here, I don't want to go too far away from my family, and they can drive maybe 20 minutes to come see me play or even come visit me.”

Jaion Smith: Three-Star Running Back

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Bryan Jackson (21) runs the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

On3/Rivals currently has Smith as a three-star recruit with a national rank of No. 606, position rank of No. 38 and is listed as the No. 59 player in the state of California. The three-star back has also received offers from San Diego State, Minnesota, Syracuse, Cal and Sacramento State per 247Sports and On3/Rivals.

At 6-0, 190 pounds, Smith is showing the archetype of a slash-and-dash back. During inside-run plays, Smith has shown the ability to find the hole, make one cut and gash through the middle of the defense with blazing speed. The three-star recruit also turns up the sideline quickly for a big gain.

Although Smith can make defenders miss with his speed and quick cuts, he has the physicality to run through arm tackles or have more than one defender bring him down.

The three-star recruit could also be a threat out of the backfield. Whether he's gaining momentum on swing routes, shifting through a screen or even picking up solid yards off a check-down, Smith's versatility demands defenses' eyes.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

According to Adam Gorney of On3/Rivals, UCLA is still in the race as Smith views the Bruins as a competing program in the soon future.

Smith was getting starting reps as a freshman (2024-2025). Through 12 games, he had 151 carries for 671 rushing yards (4.4 yards per carry), 56 receiving yards and five total touchdowns.

During Smith’s sophomore campaign he excelled as a rusher and pass catcher. On the ground, Smith recorded 190 carries for 896 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Through the air, Smith brought in 21 receptions for 167 yards per MaxPreps.

As Smith continues to build his body of work and develop into a do-it-all back, his ranking and stock will surely rise.

The Santa Margarita-USC Connection

Feb 2, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Carson Palmer during red carpet arrivals for the NFL Honors show at Fox Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Former Heisman-winning quarterback Carson Palmer is currently the head coach of Santa Margarita Catholic. Palmer is also joined by former Trojan offensive lineman Lenny Vandermade, who is now the offensive coordinator.

In the 2026 recruiting cycle, the Trojans signed four-star receiver Trent Mosley, four-star defensive end Simote Katoanga and three-star cornerback Jayden Crowder. In the 2027 class, USC has the commitment of three-star defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade. That would be four former teammates of Smith’s.

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