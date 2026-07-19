USC Trojans Push to Flip UCLA Bruins Cornerback Recruit

USC is already battling Big Ten rivals for early footing in the 2029 cycle. One of the Trojans’ main targets is sophomore cornerback Kiingbaraka Kizzee from Mission Viejo High School (Calif.). The only problem is that Kizzee has already committed to USC’s crosstown rival, the UCLA Bruins.

Kizzee currently has 11 offers, with Southern Cal being the third program to extend the rising sophomore an offer back in Sept. 2025, per 247Sports. Then the Bruins sent their offer in January and received Kizzee’s hard commitment in June.

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) and UCLA Bruins defensive back Devin Kirkwood (3) reach for a tipped passs in the end zone during the second quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: The pass fell incomplete. Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Kiingbaraka Kizzee: 2029 Cornerback Recruit

Kizzee started his high school career at Orange Lutheran. As a freshman, Kizzee started in 11 games, where he recorded 15 total tackles (13 solo), an interception and three pass breakups, per MaxPreps. The season-long performance earned Kizzee a spot on MaxPreps' Freshman All-American Team.

In man-coverage, Kizzee is sticky – attached to the hip of opposing receivers and has closing speed to break up a pass. In zone coverage, the 2029 recruit is quick to wrap up, hardly letting a receiver pick up extra yards after the catch. If his boxscore stats look low, it's because he shuts down his side of the field. At 6-3, 185 pounds, Kizzee can bump-and-run with big physical receivers or speedsters and make solo open-field tackles if need be.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Kizzee has not received a star rating yet or made national rankings, he has shown tremendous upside in his freshman campaign. If he is able to put together another stellar season, expect a boost in national recognition and offers. For now, Kizzee remains California’s best-kept secret, and since it's still early in the recruiting process, it makes sense that the Trojans haven't let up on the California native.

For his sophomore season, Kizzee transferred to Mission Viejo High School. There, Kizzee will be with USC recruit Jordan Hicks. The four-star corner recently placed the Trojans in his final eight choices.

Outlook on the Trojans’ 2029 and 2028 Recruiting Classes

According to Rivals’ Adam Gorney, USC and Oregon are continuing their pursuit of Kizzee even though the sophomore corner has shown no interest in other programs. Gorney cites Kizzee’s relationship with Bruins head coach Bob Chesney as UCLA’s main strength in the recruiting process.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Southern Cal currently has a total of 28 offerees in the 2029 recruiting cycle, with four being cornerbacks, per 247Sports. If the Trojans are unable to flip Kizzee, they can turn their attention to these sophomores:

Carlos Lopez, Monarch High (Pompano Beach, Fla.)

DeMarcus Van Dyke Jr., Auburn High (Auburn, Ala.)

Marcus Thompson, Victor Valley (Victorville, Calif.)

James Allen, Carrollwood Day (Tampa, Fla.)

Lincoln Riley and the Trojans coaching staff are heavily pursuing secondary-positioned players in the 2028 cycle as well. So far, they have a total of 108 offerees (247Sports), with 10 recruits at corner. The aforementioned Hicks is high on the recruiting board, followed by Ca’ron “Prime” Williams.

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