The USC Trojans have their sights set on the College Football Playoff this season. After coming short of the CFP in 2025, finishing with a 9-3 overall record, the Trojans look to take the next step forward and earn signature wins to make the 12-team bracket.

Entering the fifth season under coach Lincoln Riley, the Trojans are expected to face several challenging opponents on their 2026 Big Ten schedule. The results will determine the team’s CFP destiny. With that being said, here’s a look at the most intriguing games on the Trojans 2026 college football schedule.

5. Penn State Nittany Lions (Oct. 11)

Apr 25, 2026; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell answers questions from the media following the Penn State Blue-White Spring game at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Oct. 11 road matchup against the Penn State Nittany Lions could set the tone for the Trojans' season. In what could be Penn State’s annual whiteout game at Beaver Stadium, the Trojans will also face former defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn.

During his coaching tenure with the Trojans, Riley and USC have struggled to win on the road, and given the tough schedule they are expected to face this upcoming season, this matchup in a hostile environment against Penn State is one the Trojans can’t afford to lose.

4. UCLA Bruins (Nov. 28)

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney will make his first appearance in the Crosstown Rivalry matchup on Nov. 28 at the Rose Bowl against the Trojans. Entering the 2026 season under Chesney, the Bruins, with better coaching and the return of starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava, have the potential to be among the most underrated teams in the Big Ten.

The Bruins, who have lost the last two matchups against the Trojans in the Crosstown Rivalry, are determined to reclaim the Victory Bell and potentially spoil the Trojans' CFP chances.

3. Indiana Hoosiers (Nov. 14)

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most difficult test that the Trojans will face on the road this season is expected to be against the Indiana Hoosiers on Nov. 14. While the defending champions may have lost Heisman Trophy quarterback and No. 1 draft selection Fernando Mendoza, the Hoosiers are determined to defend their Big Ten crown as coach Curt Cignetti reloaded this offseason in the transfer portal.

With the Trojans' defense under new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson expected to play a key role in the team making the CFP, the new Hoosiers quarterback-to-wide receiver connection of TCU Horned Frogs transfer quarterback Josh Hoover and former Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Nick Marsh will challenge USC’s secondary.

2. Ohio State Buckeyes (Oct. 31)

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin runs for a first down against Michigan on Nov. 29. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For the very first time since joining the Big Ten in 2024, the Trojans are set to face coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Oct. 31. Riley and Day will also face off for the first time.

The game has the makings of a Halloween classic at the Coliseum and presents the perfect opportunity for Riley to earn the signature win of his tenure at USC. The quarterback matchup between USC’s Jayden Maiava and Ohio State’s Julian Sayin could be a deciding factor in which team comes away with the victory.

Last season, Maiava and Sayin were the top two passing leaders in the Big Ten. Maiava led the way, throwing for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Sayin threw for 3,610 yards, 32 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Both quarterbacks entering the season have a case to be Heisman Trophy contenders, and their performance in the Halloween matchup at the Coliseum could make a strong case for the two.

1. Oregon Ducks (Sept. 26)

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up prior to the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In what is expected to be one of the top early-season showdowns of the college football season, the Trojans look to finally snap their streak against their heated rival, the Oregon Ducks, at the Coliseum on Sept. 26.

Riley is 0-2 against coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks, with the latest matchup featuring the Trojans falling 42-27 at Autzen Stadium. It was a loss that ultimately kept the Trojans out of the CFP.

With redemption on their minds, quarterback Jayden Maiava hopes to outduel Oregon star quarterback Dante Moore at the Coliseum in a game that could be an instant classic.

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