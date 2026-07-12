Five Most Intriguing Games On USC Trojans Schedule
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The USC Trojans have their sights set on the College Football Playoff this season. After coming short of the CFP in 2025, finishing with a 9-3 overall record, the Trojans look to take the next step forward and earn signature wins to make the 12-team bracket.
Entering the fifth season under coach Lincoln Riley, the Trojans are expected to face several challenging opponents on their 2026 Big Ten schedule. The results will determine the team’s CFP destiny. With that being said, here’s a look at the most intriguing games on the Trojans 2026 college football schedule.
5. Penn State Nittany Lions (Oct. 11)
The Oct. 11 road matchup against the Penn State Nittany Lions could set the tone for the Trojans' season. In what could be Penn State’s annual whiteout game at Beaver Stadium, the Trojans will also face former defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn.
During his coaching tenure with the Trojans, Riley and USC have struggled to win on the road, and given the tough schedule they are expected to face this upcoming season, this matchup in a hostile environment against Penn State is one the Trojans can’t afford to lose.
4. UCLA Bruins (Nov. 28)
New UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney will make his first appearance in the Crosstown Rivalry matchup on Nov. 28 at the Rose Bowl against the Trojans. Entering the 2026 season under Chesney, the Bruins, with better coaching and the return of starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava, have the potential to be among the most underrated teams in the Big Ten.
The Bruins, who have lost the last two matchups against the Trojans in the Crosstown Rivalry, are determined to reclaim the Victory Bell and potentially spoil the Trojans' CFP chances.
3. Indiana Hoosiers (Nov. 14)
The most difficult test that the Trojans will face on the road this season is expected to be against the Indiana Hoosiers on Nov. 14. While the defending champions may have lost Heisman Trophy quarterback and No. 1 draft selection Fernando Mendoza, the Hoosiers are determined to defend their Big Ten crown as coach Curt Cignetti reloaded this offseason in the transfer portal.
With the Trojans' defense under new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson expected to play a key role in the team making the CFP, the new Hoosiers quarterback-to-wide receiver connection of TCU Horned Frogs transfer quarterback Josh Hoover and former Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Nick Marsh will challenge USC’s secondary.
2. Ohio State Buckeyes (Oct. 31)
For the very first time since joining the Big Ten in 2024, the Trojans are set to face coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Oct. 31. Riley and Day will also face off for the first time.
The game has the makings of a Halloween classic at the Coliseum and presents the perfect opportunity for Riley to earn the signature win of his tenure at USC. The quarterback matchup between USC’s Jayden Maiava and Ohio State’s Julian Sayin could be a deciding factor in which team comes away with the victory.
Last season, Maiava and Sayin were the top two passing leaders in the Big Ten. Maiava led the way, throwing for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Sayin threw for 3,610 yards, 32 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Both quarterbacks entering the season have a case to be Heisman Trophy contenders, and their performance in the Halloween matchup at the Coliseum could make a strong case for the two.
1. Oregon Ducks (Sept. 26)
In what is expected to be one of the top early-season showdowns of the college football season, the Trojans look to finally snap their streak against their heated rival, the Oregon Ducks, at the Coliseum on Sept. 26.
Riley is 0-2 against coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks, with the latest matchup featuring the Trojans falling 42-27 at Autzen Stadium. It was a loss that ultimately kept the Trojans out of the CFP.
With redemption on their minds, quarterback Jayden Maiava hopes to outduel Oregon star quarterback Dante Moore at the Coliseum in a game that could be an instant classic.
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Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.