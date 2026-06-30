USC Trojans Battling Texas, Texas Tech for Elite Offensive Line Recruit
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One of the Trojans’ main targets in the 2028 recruiting cycle is five-star tackle Austin Attalah. The 6-8, 270 pound lineman from Cajon High School (San Bernardino, Calif.) would continue USC’s trend of retaining in-state talent while building up the trenches, but programs from the Lone Star state are making an aggressive push for the four-star recruit.
During the spring Attalah split time between Southern Cal and Texas, meeting both programs' coaching staff and checking out the facilities. In the summer, Attalah visited Texas Tech and Ohio State with returns to USC and Texas, per Rivals. Then on June 4, Attalah announced his top-eight choices via social media: Texas, Texas Tech, USC, Texas A&M, Cal, Alabama, Penn State and Ohio State.
Attalah’s Three Gameday Visits
According to Adam Gorney of Rivals, Attalah is done with summer visits and has three stops in mind come the fall: USC, Texas Tech, and Texas.
The rising junior also admitted that USC and the Texas schools have him torn. Although California is his home, Attalah’s grandparents are based in Texas where he spent many summers at the family ranch. Playing for the Red Raiders or Longhorns would be a dream come true for Attalah, but he remains intrigued by USC’s commitment to being a contending program.
“I see how SC has stepped up their game with the donors and making it like, ‘We are a national football team. We are going out there to compete with the best,’” Attalah told Gorney about the Trojans. “I didn’t get that vibe before but now I am. I would say now they’re big-time football, they’re going to go compete for sure. They’re doing everything right.”
USC’s Recruiting Timeline With Attalah
Offensive line coach Zach Hanson has been recruiting Attalah. So far Hanson has landed five-star tackle Keenyi Pepe in the 2026 cycle and four-star tackle Drew Fielder for the 2027 class.
On March 7, USC hosted Attalah for an unofficial visit. Then on March 26, USC brought back Attalah and other in-state recruits for a spring practice. The Cajon lineman impressed the Trojans coaching staff, solidifying his place of importance in the 2028 cycle.
The Trojans sent an official offer to the five-star tackle on May 27. Attalah continued to make stops throughout the spring and summer, with his most recent visit on June 9.
Attalah will enter his junior year with national rankings. 247Sports and On3/Rivals respectively have the five-star recruit as No. 49 and No. 25 in the nation, No. 6 and No. 3 player at the position and a top-three rank in the state of California.
Offensive Line Targets in the 2028 Cycle
For the 2028 recruiting class, USC has 108 offerees per 247Sports. At the offensive tackle position, there are currently 10 players, including Attalah, on the Trojans’ board:
- Five-star Maui Tonata
- Four-star R'Monie Edwards
- Four-star Lincoln Fa'alafi
- Four-star Mataio Fano
- Four-star Malakhi Dudley
- Four-star Wyatt Wagner
- Three-star Ty McCurry
- Three-star Aden Owolabi
- Jeremiah McGowan
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Luke A. Perez is a writer for USC Trojans On SI. Luke started his sports career as a recreational flag and tackle football coach. He continues his passion for coaching as a Youth Engagement Coach for the Los Angeles Rams where he serves the L.A. community. At Azusa Pacific University, where Luke received his BA in Journalism, he worked as the News Section Editor for the student-run media outlet. Shortly after graduating, Luke joined 247Sports as a Trending Sports Writer. Luke became a high school sports contributor for Southern California News Group to cover football in the San Gabriel Valley. When Luke isn't watching football or combat sports, he's at the movies, checking out new cafes, catching up on books, or enjoying a run at the beach.Follow lukeeanthonyy