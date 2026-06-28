USC Joined by Seven Programs With Multiple 5-Star Recruits in Upcoming Class

The USC Trojans are one of a select few teams that have received commitments from multiple five-star recruits in the 2027 recruiting class.

USC, Seven Other Schools With Multiple 2027 Five-Star Commits

Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman chat before the game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images | Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

According to Rivals, there are eight teams with multiple five-star commitments in the 2027 class:

USC Trojans

Ohio State Buckeyes

Miami Hurricanes

Texas Longhorns

Georgia Bulldogs

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas A&M Aggies

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The two five-star recruits USC has in their 2027 class are currently athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson and edge rusher Mekai Brown.

Fa’alave-Johnson is a 6-0, 180 pound five-star athlete out of San Diego, California. He is ranked as the No. 1 athlete and the No. 13 overall player in the 2027 class per Rivals.

Brown is a 6-6, 235 pound five-star edge rusher out of Greenwich, Connecticut. He is ranked as the No. 4 edge rusher and the No. 22 overall player in the 2027 class per Rivals.

These two are among the 14 total commits USC has received to this point in the 2027 recruiting cycle. In addition to the two five-star commits in Fa’alave-Johnson and Brown, the Trojans also have commitments from seven four-star recruits. The highest graded out of this bunch is wide receiver Quentin Hale from San Diego, California.

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rivals ranks this USC class at No. 10 in the country and No. 3 in the Big Ten behind Ohio State and Oregon. These three programs have been right next to each other in the recruiting rankings the past two years. Rivals has Ohio State at No. 8, Oregon at No. 9, and USC at No. 10 for 2027.

In 2026, the Trojans landed the top ranked class. Not far behind them at No. 3 was Ohio State. Oregon was ranked No. 4. Oregon and Ohio State have been among the most consistent programs in college football in recent years. Both have made the last two College Football Playoffs. Ohio State won the national championship in 2024.

USC on the other hand has not had this type of success in a long time. The Trojans have yet to make an appearance in a playoff and will look to put an end that in 2026.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti smile for a photo Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, during a coaches' press conference ahead of the College Football Playoff Peach Bowl game at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Trojans’ 2026 Big Ten conference schedule will not be an easy one. They are set to face the three top teams in the league from a year ago: Oregon, Ohio State, and Indiana.

Indiana hasn’t recruited quite to the level of Oregon, Ohio State, and USC, but has had just as much success, if not more as all of them the last two years. The Hoosiers are coming off back-to-back playoff appearances including a national championship victory in the 2025 season.

USC will be hosting Oregon and USC at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and will then go on the road to play defending national champion Indiana later in the year. If USC wants to make the playoff, they will in all likelihood have to beat at least one, if not two if these teams.

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