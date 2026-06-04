Texas Pushes for USC Four-Star Recruiting Target Austin Attalah

The USC Trojans are currently in a recruiting war with the Texas Longhorns over four-star offensive tackle Austin Attalah. The 6-8, 270-pound lineman currently has 29 offers from programs such as Ohio State, Oregon, Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida, Miami and Notre Dame. To help narrow down his choices, the four-star prospect has planned visits throughout the summer.

Although Attalah has been vocal about USC and Texas standing out among the rest, Attalah’s most recent trip to Austin could give USC a run for its money.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Four-Star Tackle Austin Attalah's Recruitment

Playing out of Cajon High School (San Bernardino, Calif.), Attalah is nationally ranked No. 15 by On3/Rivals and No. 50 by 247Sports and is the top-10 of his position – No. 2 and No. 6, respectively.

His size and physicality pop when looking at his film. Attalah rarely gets pushed back during one-on-one blocking assignments and turns into a bulldozer when a running play is called his way. He is quick enough to reach the second level and takes pride in finished blocks

Austin Attalah's Recruiting History With the Texas Longhorns

On March 27, Attalah received an offer from Texas. Then this past weekend, Attalah met with head coach Steve Sarkisian, offensive line coach Kyle Flood and the rest of the Texas staff. Adam Gorney of Rivals has confirmed that the visit went well and that Attalah was impressed with the facility, staff and camp.

Texas’ main recruiting pitch to Attalah seems to be that they have become an offensive line factory. Since Sarkisian took over at Texas, he has had five offensive linemen selected in the NFL Draft – Christian Jones (2024, Round 5), Kelvin Banks Jr. (2025, Round 1), Cameron Williams (2025, Round 6), Hayden Connor (2025, Round 6) and DJ Campbell (2026, Round 6).

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

In comparison, USC under Lincoln Riley has only had three linemen drafted – Andrew Vorhees (2023, Round 7), Jarrett Kingston (2024, Round 6) and Jonah Monheim (2025, Round 7).

Another advantage that Texas has over Southern Cal is Attalah’s familial ties to the state. His grandparents currently reside in Floydada, Texas, where Attalah has spent summers at the family ranch.

Austin Attalah's Recruiting History With the USC Trojans

Attalah received an offer from Southern Cal on March 7 during a campus visit. Then on March 26 in Long Beach (Calif.), USC hosted Attalah and other local high school stars for a spring practice. Throughout the practice, the four-star recruit impressed the Trojan coaching staff.

While USC may not be producing at the NFL level the way Texas has, recent recruiting strategies by offensive line coach Zach Hanson can turn USC into the offensive line hub of the past. In 2026, Hanson signed five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, the No. 5 overall recruit and No. 1 player at his position, according to 247Sports, as well as Vlad Dyakonov and Esun Tafa, both of whom were top-150 prospects.

USC Trojans offensive line coach Zach Hanson and freshman offensive tackle Chase Deniz | USC Trojans on SI

It also helps that USC is the home of Attalah's former Cajon teammate, Taylor Johnson, the Trojans' freshman linebacker.

The Trojans currently have 88 offerees in the 2028 class, 12 of which are offensive linemen – nine at the tackle position. If the Trojans are unable to land Attalah, they can get another California talent in four-star recruit Lincoln Fa'alafi from Serra Catholic. Four-star recruits Maui Tonata and Mataio Fano would also be huge gets at the position.

Attalah is slated for another visit on June 9, according to Gorney and Rivals.

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