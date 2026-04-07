USC Trojans Big Winners From Skipping Spring Game

College football fans love spring games because it allows them to get a look at their team before the start of the upcoming season. And in some cases, they are able to interact with the players afterwards.

For the USC Trojans, fans are particularly eager to get a look at the teams No. 1 recruiting class, an impressive haul of 35 recruits, 32 of which were on campus this spring. But also get glimpse of the program in year five under coach Lincoln Riley.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Valor Christian (Colo.) three-star interior offensive lineman Reis Russell was on campus for the first time this past week for a two-day visit and because the Trojans held back-to-back practices on Friday and Saturday, he was able to take in both.

“I’m really glad I could see practice because I know with spring games you don’t get a full look into practice. It’s really special to see a full practice and see how they do things and how the coaches run the drills. It’s pretty cool seeing coach Riley working with the O-line, you don’t see that too often.”

It begs the question, have the Trojans been better off using all 15 of its practices they are allowed in the spring, for exactly that, practice?

Replacing a Spring Game

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

For starters, USC has not tackled in the spring game for years, something a ton of programs also follow. The Trojans have only played one half of football and used a watered-down playbook, and the starters hardly take any reps. Again, something that is not just a USC thing.

Last season, they held the “Trojan Olympics” instead of the spring game, which was a massive recruiting event. Notable recruits in attendance for that were freshmen tight end Mark Bowman and cornerback Elbert “Rock” Hill, two highly touted prospects who announced their commitments shortly afterwards.

The program used the Trojan Olympics for Junior Day at the end of January this season. This year, they held a normal practice for family weekend inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Practice allows recruits to get a realistic look at what it would be like at USC, not a spring game.

And the reality of being in the second-most populated city in the country, is there other things for people to do on a Saturday afternoon in the spring, instead of watching something that is less than a practice. The Trojans already close off half of the stadium for the game. It’s not a small town where it’s the only thing going on for 100 miles or the biggest event in the state.

Productive Spring Practices

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) celebrates against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As mentioned before, teams are only allowed 15 practices in the spring. And Riley mentioned last spring that they wanted to maximize those practices, instead allocating a full practice to preparing for the game another to a game that serves zero purpose. The Trojans had plenty of live periods during practice and held a scrimmage at the Coliseum last Saturday.

Everything USC has been doing for the last two years has been with a purpose, whether it was with recruiting, roster construction or having more back-to-black practices this spring. Nothing is done by accident.