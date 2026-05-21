Lincoln Riley Admits The Approach That Altered USC Rebuild

For the first time since arriving at USC, head coach Lincoln Riley admitted the decision that may have altered the trajectory of the Trojans’ rebuild.

In a recent interview with CBS Sports, Riley reflected on USC’s aggressive transfer portal approach during his second season and how it may have ultimately slowed the program’s long-term development.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“The biggest thing that probably affected our timeline was that we went all in to try to really push in Year 2,” Riley told CBS Sports. “And we missed some key guys in that portal. If you miss, not only does it affect you that year, then that’s also a group of high school kids that you didn’t take. You aren’t developing.”

Riley’s comments exposed the exact reason USC’s rapid rise stalled after an 11-win debut season in 2022 and why the Trojans now appear to be taking a dramatically different approach entering the 2026 season.

USC’s Fast Start Created A Dangerous Illusion

When Riley first arrived at USC, the portal looked like the perfect shortcut to immediate contention. The Trojans landed proven stars, including quarterback Caleb Williams, and instantly transformed into a College Football Playoff contender.

Nov 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws during the second quarter against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images | Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

But trying to recreate that formula in Year 2 created what Riley now seems to recognize as a long-term roster problem.

The issue with relying too heavily on transfers is not simply missing on players. It is the opportunity cost attached to every portal addition. Every scholarship handed to a short-term transfer is one less developmental high school player entering the program.

Instead of developing experienced depth internally, USC found itself repeatedly returning to the portal to patch roster holes. The result was instability, particularly in the trenches, at the exact moment the Trojans were entering the physical reality of the Big Ten Conference.

Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks to quarterback Caleb Williams (13) during the game against the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

“If I had to do it over, in hindsight, which we know is not reality, I would have dove into the high school (recruiting) more,” Riley told CBS Sports. “I would have shifted more of the focus to the high school stuff in the second year.”

That statement really stands out because it directly contrasts with much of the current thinking across the college football landscape, and a prime example is the Indiana Hoosiers.

Curt Cignetti Represents The Other Side Of The Modern Blueprint

While Riley is now emphasizing long-term development, coaches like Curt Cignetti have openly explained why the portal has become such an attractive roster-building tool.

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti during the Indiana football spring game at Memorial Stadium on Thursday, April 23, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In an interview with Yogi Roth on the Y-Option Podcast, Cignetti explained that transfers provide more certainty.

"I think it’s a little easier in the (transfer) portal maybe because guys have a body of work at this level, and through the years you can kind of see the consistency and production,” Cignetti told Roth. “The factual data on the portal guys tells the story for the most part."

That logic is difficult to argue against.

High school recruiting still requires projection. Coaches are evaluating teenagers who may physically and mentally transform between ages 17 and 22. Portal players already have college tape, production, and proven experience against.

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti lifts the trophy on the podium after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The high school guys, it’s a little harder. They’re young, they’re going to change a lot from 17 to 22...you’re not counting on those guys all the time to help you play winning football as a freshman. Most freshmen are not capable of playing winning football yet at this level."

Cignetti’s strategic approach helped fuel Indiana Hoosiers football’s rapid turnaround, but unlike USC’s original portal-heavy model, many of the transfers he brought in came with him from JMU. Those players already understood his culture, system, and expectations which created immediate continuity and lowered the risk that typically comes with heavy portal reliance.

But even while embracing portal aggression, Cignetti still views high school recruiting as the long-term foundation.

That is the exact lesson Riley now appears to have learned at USC.

Why USC Looks Like A National Title Contender Again

Ironically, Riley’s regret may also explain why USC is suddenly viewed as one of the most dangerous teams entering the 2026 seaom.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans have completely shifted their roster-building philosophy.

USC’s 2026 recruiting class finished No. 1 nationally per 247 Sports, while the 2027 class is already loaded with elite talent. Instead of building around constant short-term fixes, the Trojans are creating layered developmental depth throughout the roster.

At the same time, USC still retains the benefits of selective portal additions. The Trojans are not abandoning modern roster building altogether. They are simply finding balance, and that balance may ultimately be what transforms USC from a talented team into a championship contender.

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) scores a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) as Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Tanner Heckel (16) defends during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Riley once tried to accelerate the rebuild by chasing immediate answers in the portal. Four years later, USC appears to have discovered something far more valuable: the foundation required to survive and win.

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