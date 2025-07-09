USC Trojans Betting Odds vs. Oregon Ducks in Autzen Stadium: Massive Underdogs?
The USC Trojans will travel to Eugene on November 22 to face the Oregon Ducks. Oregon is the defending Big Ten champion and look poised to make another run at the College Football Playoff in 2025.
Autzen Stadium is one of the toughest environments for a road team to play. Oregon has a 19-1 home record with Dan Lanning as coach, and has won 15 straight at in Eugene. USC last played Oregon at Autzen Stadium in 2023 and lost.
What are the current betting odds for this game?
USC Trojans Big Underdogs in Autzen Stadium
The USC Trojans have opened up as 13.5 point underdogs in their November road game against the Oregon Ducks per FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under is at 54.5 points. With over four months to go before this game, there could still be a lot of movement with the line.
Both USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning are heading into their fourth season as coach with their current program.
USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Looking To Build Momentum
The USC Trojans finished the 2024 regular season with a record of 6-6. In five of these losses to the Michigan Wolverines, Minnesota Golden Gophers, Penn State Nittany Lions, Maryland Terrapins, and Washington Huskies, USC had a lead in the fourth quarter and ended up losing by one possession in all of them.
USC clinched a berth in postseason play after securing their sixth win against their rival the UCLA Bruins. The Trojans qualified for the Las Vegas Bowl and beat the Texas A&M Aggies.
Lincoln Riley’s best season in Los Angeles to this point was his first back in 2022. USC went 11-1 in the regular season and were one win away from winning the Pac-12 and making it into the College Football playoff. Quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman trophy and the Trojans rebuild was well ahead of schedule. Flash forward to 2025 and USC has won a combined 13 games in 2 seasons. Will they flip this trend?
This offseason, Lincoln Riley has built momentum with the 2026 recruiting class. This class is ranked No.1 in the country according to On3 with 31 commitments.
Oregon Ducks Posed to Make Another Big Ten Title Run
The Oregon Ducks had a memorable 2024 season. Oregon went underrated in the regular season and won the Big Ten championship over the Penn State Nittany Lions. Oregon’s season came to an abrupt end in the College Football Playoff to the eventual national champion Ohio State Buckeyes.
Oregon is considered to be one of the favorites to win the Big Ten this season and also has some of the best odds to win the national championship.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Oregon has the third best odds to win the Big Ten at +340 and is tied for the fifth best national championship odds at +1100.
