USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Biggest Recruiting, NIL Winner Of Offseason?
The USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and the staff are building an elite recruiting class. The Trojans are up to 30 commits, the most in the nation. While June was one of the most active months for the 2026 recruiting class, the USC Trojans still rank No. 1 in the nation.
ESPN named the biggest winners of the busy recruiting month and with the success the Trojans have had, USC was listed as one of the winners. One of the main reasons USC is still ranked No. 1 is not just based on who the school is bringing in, but the team's ability to hold onto top commitments.
By the end of June 2024, the Trojans had already had two decommitments which caused the drop in USC’s recruiting class of 2025. In the fall, USC ended up losing several other top recruits. Recruiting has been an issue under Riley's tenure, but it has drastically improved. Keeping the momentum going during a big month was crucial for the Trojans.
The only big loss USC has dealt with so far was at the end of May when five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin decommitted. While Griffin, who is now committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide, was a tough loss, the Trojans are still in good standings with its recruiting class.
USC landed three commitments in June, starting with four-star cornerback Peyton Dyer, one of the 17 ESPN 300 commitments that USC has received. The four-star recruit picked the Trojans over Georgia and Penn State and will be a big addition to USC’s defense.
MORE: USC Trojans Battling UCLA Bruins For 5-Star Recruit Jason Crowe Jr. For Top-10 Ranked Class
MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Ranked: Most Under Pressure In College Football?
MORE: EXCLUSIVE: USC Trojans Recruit Madden Riordan Details 'Surreal' Visit On Birthday Weekend
Four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili committed to the USC Trojans on June 15, just a couple days after the commitment from Dyer. Ili is also one of the ESPN 300 commitments and chose USC after having an official visit within the first week of the month. He chose USC over BYU, Notre Dame, Texas, and Oregon.
One of the most recent commits is four-star defensive line recruit Luke Wafle. Wafle is one of the top recruits that the Trojans have landed, the No. 1 recruit from New Jersey. USC and Ohio State battled it out for the four-star defensive lineman, but the Trojans were able to offer a higher Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal to land the recruit.
Bringing in three high-profile defensive recruits does not come as a coincidence. USC’s defensive coaching staff features the best recruiters in the country. Defensive lines coach Eric Henderson is one of the top recruiters in the nation, bringing in eight commits for USC. The Trojans’ secondary coach, Doug Belk is also a highly rated recruiter, helping bring in six commitments from the class of 2026.
The Trojans hired general manager Chad Bowden following the 2024 season and he is another reason for USC’s No. 1 ranked recruiting class. Bowden has helped the program navigate the new landscape of college football with NIL deals.
USC could still land more big-time recruits this summer as four-star recruit Ethan “Boobie” Feaster will announce his commitment on July 4. Feaster will be choosing between LSU, Texas A&M, and USC. With USC’s momentum this cycle, the program is in good standing to land one of the top wide receiver recruits in the nation.