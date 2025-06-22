USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley National Championship Contenders In 2025?
The USC Trojans hired coach Lincoln Riley ahead of the 2022 season, and Riley joined the Trojans with high expectations but has not yet reached his potential. USC finished the season with a 7-6 record, but can Riley make a bigger step in 2025?
Athlon Sports ranked the top 10 coaches most likely to win their first National Championship in 2025, and Riley and the Trojans were left off of the list. USC is one of the most winning programs in history but has not won a national title in over 20 years.
In Riley's time with USC and Oklahoma as the head coach, he has not won a championship. Despite not being in the top-10 rankings, Riley did make the list of coaches who have a long shot at winning.
One of the first steps for Riley and the Trojans to make the National Championship is to improve against Big Ten opponents. USC finished its inaugural season in the Big Ten with a 4-5 conference record, sitting at No. 10 in the standings.
There are three Big Ten coaches featured in the top ten most likely coaches to win their first National Championship, Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning, Penn State coach James Franklin, and Michigan coach Sherrone Moore. The Trojans will face the Ducks and the Wolverines in 2025. To make a College Football Playoff push, USC cannot have a losing conference record.
When looking ahead to the season, the first potential test to identify where USC stands in the Big Ten is on Sept. 27 against the Illinois Fighting Illini. Illinois ended the season with a 10-3 overall record, exceeding expectations. Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer is returning to the team and the matchup could help set the tone for where USC stands in the conference.
Despite the disappointing record, the Trojans ended the season on a high note with a win against the Texas A&M Aggies in the Las Vegas Bowl. Quarterback Jayden Maiava helped lead the team to a thrilling comeback win.
When USC reached a 2-5 conference record, Riley made the call to replace quarterback Miller Moss with Maiava. Maiava started the final four games of the season, winning three of them.
In four games, Maiava passed for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns. Maiava is heading into his first season as the starter, looking to start the season on a high note. The two other players on the offensive side of the ball ready to take the lead are wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane.
Lemon and Lane demonstrated they can lead the team during the Las Vegas Bowl and are ready to become a dynamic duo during the 2025 season. Lemon finished the season with 764 receiving yards and three touchdowns and Lane finished with 525 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Both are looking to step up as veterans and leaders and are on pace to have an exciting season.
The Trojans defense took a big leap from 2023 to 2024. The defensive staff that helped improve the team will be heading into year two, including defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn. The program also added key members to the defensive staff such as linebackers coach Rob Ryan. The defense could be the most underrated aspect of the Trojans in 2025.
While Riley may not win his first National Championship in 2025, the team is trending upward. USC has several incoming players from the class of 2025 and through the NCAA Transfer Portal who could boost the team, including four-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart. If USC plays to its potential, the Trojans will be a team to watch as a College Football Playoff contender.
Between the success of recruiting and building a dominant staff, the USC Trojans are on pace to be contenders for the next several years. Riley is a talented offensive coach working to win his first College Football National Championship title.
The USC Trojans will kickoff the 2025 season on Aug. 30 against the Missouri State Bears.