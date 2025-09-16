USC Trojans Tagged as Big Ten 'Dark Horse' in College Football Playoff Race
ESPN has made its stance clear: USC may be one of college football’s most explosive teams, but they’re also the Big Ten’s biggest enigma.
In the network’s latest CFP Bubble Watch, the Trojans were labeled a wild card despite boasting the nation’s fifth-best playoff odds.
Their looming week 5 showdown with Illinois will offer the clearest test yet of USC’s potential to shake up the Big Ten hierarchy.
USC: The Enigma with Firepower
On paper, USC looks like a juggernaut. Trojans coach Lincoln Riley’s offense is averaging 55 points and 604 total yards per game, splitting the damage almost evenly between the run and pass.
Quarterback Jayden Maiava has been sharp in his first full season under center, posting 989 passing yards, six touchdowns, no interceptions, and a 68.6% completion rate. His 215.5 passer rating ranks among the nation’s best.
Behind him, the ground game has been just as dangerous. Waymond Jordan is averaging over 95 yards per game and 7.0 yards per carry, helping the Trojans rack up 12 rushing touchdowns in just three games.
And when Maiava looks downfield, he has one of the country’s most reliable targets in Makai Lemon, already with 311 receiving yards.
This balance is why ESPN’s analytics still give USC a 57.9 percent chance to reach the College Football Playoff — fifth-best in the nation.
The Schedule Factor
So why the “enigma” label? It comes down to schedule perception and history.
USC avoids Ohio State and Penn State in the regular season but faces a daunting stretch that includes Illinois, Michigan, and rival Notre Dame.
Their November trip to Oregon looms largest as ESPN currently projects that as the Trojans’ only loss.
The suggestion is simple: USC is good enough to beat anyone on paper, but the narrative won’t shift until they prove it against another ranked Big Ten contender.
MORE: USC Trojans vs. Michigan State Betting Odds Released
MORE: USC Trojans, Oklahoma Sooners In Heated Recruiting Battle For NFL Star's Son
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting Class Gets Boost As Defensive Lineman Earns 5-Star Status
Illinois: The Contrast and the Challenge
That’s where Illinois enters the picture. Ironically, ESPN pegged the Illini — not the Trojans — as the Big Ten’s “team to watch.”
Illinois sits 3-0 behind a disciplined, efficient identity. They’re scoring 45 points per game while allowing just 7.3, thanks to a defense that already has 10 sacks and five forced fumbles.
Quarterback Luke Altmyer has been ruthlessly efficient with 709 yards, eight touchdowns, and a 72% completion rate.
Statistically, Illinois plays a more controlled game, leaning on defensive pressure and red-zone consistency (16 of 18 scoring trips). They don’t explode like USC, but they strangle opponents.
That sets up a fascinating clash: USC’s high-octane offense versus Illinois’ suffocating defense.
Why USC Holds the Edge
While Illinois deserves respect, the Trojans have the firepower to flip this narrative. Illinois has yet to face a quarterback as efficient or receivers as dynamic as Maiava and Lemon.
USC’s offensive line has been steady, and their defense — led by linebacker Eric Gentry and ball-hawk safety Bishop Fitzgerald (three interceptions) — has shown it can create momentum-shifting plays of its own.
For all the “enigma” talk, USC has been remarkably consistent through three weeks. If the Trojans carry that same balance into Champaign, their playoff case won’t just be built on analytics — it’ll be validated by results.
ESPN’s Bubble Watch called USC the Big Ten’s wild card, but that doesn’t mean the Trojans are being counted out. Quite the opposite.
With a clean run into their late-November showdown at Oregon, Lincoln Riley’s team could hold the inside track to the Playoff.
The Illinois game isn’t just another road test — it’s a chance for USC to prove the “enigma” label belongs in the past tense.