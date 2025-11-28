How USC Trojans Can Quiet UCLA's Upset Hopes
It's the 93rd time the No. 17 USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins go head-to-head for the Victory Bell, and both are looking to bounce back from their week 13 losses to close out their second Big Ten seasons strong.
For the Trojans, their explosive offense has led them to massive progress and success this season. Despite their College Football Playoff dreams coming to an end in their 42-27 loss to Oregon, USC still has a chance to earn seven wins in conference play agaisnt the Bruins.
The Trojans open up as a 20.5 point favorite, per ESPN Analytics, and will search to defend their home turf in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and the Victory Bell.
1. Get Ahead Early: Utilize Balanced, Explosive Offense
What's been one of the biggest takeaways of this Trojan team thus far is their elite talent on offense, something coach Lincoln Riley is known for developing. With quarterback Jayden Maiava, wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon and running back King Miller, the offense needs to get off to a hot start to put points on the board.
Although the Bruins have allowed 28 points or more in nine of their 11 games this season, this shouldn't be much of an issue. However, the knowing competitive spirits of a long awaited rivalry matchup always says differently.
The Trojans currently lead the Big Ten in multiple categories, in total offensive yards per game with 479.2 and passing yards by Maiava with 3,174, two categories that will be hard for a Bruin defense to defend.
Even UCLA interim head coach Tim Skipper shared with the UCLA media what the Bruins were going to have to face, especially in a game so significant to the Bruin and Los Angeles fan base.
"I think they have the most explosives in the Big Ten as far as offense goes. We're going to have our hands full," Skipper told the media on Monday. "We're going to have to have all hands on deck. We're going to have to throw different things at them, try to confuse them a little bit."
If the Trojans can execute through all of their air and ground weapons against the Bruins early, this game could climb a double-digit lead fast.
2. Be Cautious Of Nico Iamaleava If He's Available
Even though UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava has been one of the Trojans more pivotal leaders this season, his recent injury has taken a toll to their back half of the season.
While Skipper shared Iamaleava is "day to day" leading up to Saturday's matchup, Iamaleava has been the reason for a lot of USC's success this season, especially losing former head coach Deshaun Foster just three games into his first season as a Bruin. So far, Iamaleava has thrown for 1,728 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
The five-star quarterback is a transfer from Tennessee, and was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 recruiting class.
According to Skipper, Iamaleava was limited in Tuesday's practice, leaving a slight sign of hope for the Bruins offense agaisnt the Trojans defense. However, Iamaleava ruled out would be an advantage for defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, when UCLA backup quarterback Luke Duncan threw for 81 yards, five of 11 passing and one touchdown.
3. Finish Out The Regular Season Strong, For LA
Even if the Trojans do open up as a double-digit point favorite over the Bruins, it's no game to look past, especially a long history of the LA rivalry.
The Trojans and the Bruins history dates all the way back to 1929, with the Trojans taking the first game in shutout fashion, topping UCLA 76-0. Over the course of the 92 games played, the Trojans and Bruins continues to spark across all sports and pregame football traditions being developed over time.
What would a win for the Trojans mean? For the program and it's path to a College Football Playoff, a nine-win season is a step in the right direction. For the City of LA? It brings rivalry, passion and a chance for both teams to wear their home jerseys no matter the location, a tradition started just a few years ago.
For Riley, his time being apart of the rivalry means a lot to both programs and Los Angeles, especially being home to two iconic college football venues they both call home.
"I know how important it is to our program. It’s one that I look forward to every single year," Riley said after Tuesday's practice. "You know, there's just something about, you know, whether it's the Rose Bowl or the Coliseum, come out under that lights and you see both teams in their home jerseys and those colors and that atmosphere and you're doing it in two of the most iconic places ever to play college football. Like it just gives you goosebumps, man."
The Trojans and the Bruins will close out their regular seasons in the Coliseum for a primetime 4:30 p.m. kickoff on NBC on Nov. 29.
