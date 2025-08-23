USC Trojans' Biggest Breakout Candidates: Jahkeem Stewart, Walker Lyons, and More
The 2025 college football season has arrived, which means its time for new stars to emerge in the sport. Which USC Trojans are primed for a breakout campaign?
Sophomore TE Walker Lyons
Walker Lyons saw his first game action in two years when he suited up during his freshman campaign last season. He appeared in 11 games, including three starts. His production was limited, hauling in just six catches, but the year has proven to be crucial in the development of the former four-star recruit.
"I feel like I've improved in a lot of ways. I think just a lot of reps and practice helped me a lot just over the spring," Lyons said. "The fall, being able to stay healthy through all of that and just be present. But I'd say one thing, I think I've taken a step forward is definitely just like route running and moving better."
Expect Riley to use more two tight end packages with Lyons and redshirt senior Lake McRee to get the two more involved in the passing game. Tight end production has not been at the level it was for Riley during his Oklahoma days, but the progression of Lyons gives the Trojans coach the best tight end room since he arrived in Los Angeles four years ago.
Sophomore DE Kameryn Fountain
Kameryn Fountain appeared headed for a redshirt year, appearing in just one game at the midway point of last season, but injuries to the position thrusted him into the rotation. And by the time November rolled around, Fountain was in the starting lineup, where he remained for the final games as a true freshman.
Fountain came on strong down the stretch and is ready to take that next step in his sophomore year. Numerous players and coaches have raved about the progression of Fountain during the offseason. Now, it's time to turn the hype into production.
Sophomore LB Desman Stephens II
Desman Stephens was a late bloomer in the 2024 recruiting class. USC showed interest late in the process and were able to land the Michigan native in the weeks leading up to the early signing period. Stephens, a high school receiver, linebacker and punt returner, converted to linebacker when he arrived on campus last spring.
He packed on the necessary weight and muscle to be an immediate contributor on special teams. He was one of two freshmen to appear in all 13 games a year ago.
Stephens played behind seniors Easton Mascarenas-Arnold and Mason Cobb, who took almost the entirety of the inside linebacker snaps, but he had earned the trust of the coaching staff through his work ethic. Former linebackers Matt Entz raved about Stephens both physically and mentally on his way-out last December, and new linebackers coach Rob Ryan has heaped the same praise. Stephens will start next to redshirt senior Eric Gentry in the fall.
Sophomore WR Zacharyus Williams
Zacharyus Williams was a major addition to the Trojans receivers room in the spring transfer portal. Before he entered the portal, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham called Williams the team's No. 1 receiver.
Williams, a Southern California native, played at nearby Junipero Serra. The same school that produced former USC receivers Robert Woods, Marqise Lee and George Farmer and cornerback Adoree Jackson, just to name a few. The sophomore wideout will be a crucial part of the Trojans receiver rotation in the fall.
Junior Safety Christian Pierce
Christian Pierce is a similar position as Williams. He won't start but will be an impactful rotational player in the secondary. Pierce has appeared in 23 games in his career, primarily on special teams. Most players in his situation would have transferred in this day-and-age of college football, but not Pierce.
The Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) product has never entertained the idea of entering the portal. Pierce will serve as the team's No. 3 safety this season, which includes coming in for dime packages. Redshirt junior Kamari Ramsey and redshirt senior Bishop Fitzgerald will start at safety, but they can't play every snap.
Redshirt Sophomore OT Tobias Raymond
Tobias Raymond was thrown into the fire in front of a crowd of over 100,000 people against Michigan in week 4, which isn't an ideal circumstance for anyone, especially for someone earning their first significant collegiate snaps. Raymond was inserted into the lineup at halftime to face a Wolverines front that had former USC quarterback Miller Moss picking himself up off the turf frequently in the first half.
Raymond didn't have time to have any nerves, something he believes has helped his development immensely. So, by the time Raymond earned his first career start in the Las Vegas Bowl, he was comfortable in his environment. He has been battling redshirt freshman Justin Tauanuu for the starting right tackle spot since the spring, but it will be Raymond who earns the starting nod in week 1.
Redshirt Freshmen CB Braylon Conley/Marcelles Williams
Sophomore defensive back Chasen Johnson was expected to compete for a starting position this season but the Florida native been limited the last couple of weeks with an injury. It's hard to compete for a spot when not practicing, but the Trojans did not pursue the UCF transfer twice in the transfer portal for him to sit this season. He's going to play, it's just a matter of how much.
Johnson played under new cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed for the Golden Knights last season, where he started four games as a true freshman.
Marcelles Williams and Braylon Conley have stepped up in his absence and given Riley a reason to be confident about the depth of the position behind redshirt seniors DeCarlos Nicholson and DJ Harvey.
Defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn said all of the cornerbacks were going to get an opportunity in the game. After seeing all of them in live games, the Trojans will have a better understanding of what the dept chart will look like when Big Ten play rolls around.
Freshman CB Alex Graham
If Trojans fans don't know the name Alex Graham, they better learn it. The Detroit native is expected to start at the nickel spot as a true freshman for the Trojans, with redshirt senior Prophet Brown set to miss the first part of the season after suffering a non-contact lower body injury during fall camp.
Graham was a late add to the Trojans 2025 recruiting class, flipping his commitment from Colorado to USC on the first day of the early signing period. Graham has been impressive from the start, not just with his play on the field, but his football IQ.
"He's been doing really good. He's catching on fast. He just hit the ground rolling when he got here," Conley said.
Freshman Defensive Tackle/Defensive End Jahkeem Stewart
USC didn't invest, literally and figurately in five-star freshman Jahkeem Stewart for him not to make an immediate impact in his first season on campus. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound New Orleans native will not start out the gates, but his position versatility increases his value on the Trojans defensive front.
Sophomore Running Back Bryan Jackson
Bryan Jackson was the team's No. 3 running back last season and he will most likely fall in the same place on the depth chart this season, behind transfers Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders. Although its unclear how the Trojans will divide the workload, expect Jackson to be more involved in the offense than a year ago.
"I think we have several people that have the opportunity to come out there and be extremely productive for us in the run game, as well as pass pro," said offensive coordinator Luke Huard. "So you know, to be determined, wait and see, but we certainly have a lot of running backs that we feel like could go in the game when their number is called and can help us win football games."