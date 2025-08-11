USC Trojans Targeting Elite West Coast Wide Receiver Recruit
Arbor View (Nev.) four-star receiver Damani Warren is originally from Los Angeles. He grew up going to games at Coliseum and the USC Trojans have gone all-in on bringing him back to Southern California.
Warren picked up an offer from the Trojans last summer, heading into his sophomore year. He is planning on making a game-day visit to USC in the fall, but this time as a recruit.
The Las Vegas Native is the No. 71 overall prospect and No. 15 receiver and No. 2 recruit in the state of Nevada, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings in the 2027 cycle.
USC receiver coach Dennis Simmons is leading the charge for the 6-foot-4, 210-pound pass-catcher. The two have been in constant and built a strong relationship this calendar year.
Local 2027 Receiver Targets
Los Angeles (Calif.) Cathedral four-star receiver Quentin Hale picked up an offer from the Trojans in April and has seen his recruitment skyrocket since then.
Other notable offers he’s picked up since the USC one, include Ohio State, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Alabama, Miami, Texas A&M and Georgia. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound wideout is the No. 59 overall prospect and No. 11 receiver, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
The Trojans have emerged as the early favorites for the local prospect. Hale wore USC gear on at least three separate occasions in the spring and summer at college showcases and 7-on-7 tournaments.
He attended a practice in the spring and received an invite to a private workout out in front of the coaches in June. USC will have the luxury of having Hale on campus very often because he plays his high school football just a few miles away from campus.
Palisades (Calif.) four-star receiver Demare Dezeurn is one of the fastest players in the country, regardless of class. He ran a 10.32 in the 100m in May and set the freshmen National Indoor record in the 60m, clocking a time of 6.789.
His speed translates to the football field. Dezeurn is an explosive receiver on offense and dynamic as a return specialist.
It's still early in the process for both players as they head into their junior seasons, but the Trojans have positioned themselves to keep the two top 100 prospects from leaving their backyard.
2026 Receiver Class
There will be a ton of eyes on the quarterbacks that decide to play under USC coach Lincoln Riley and that means there will also be eyes on the guys catching passes from them.
USC has assembled an impressive recruiting class at the receiver position in the 2026 class. They hold five commitments in four-stars Ethan “Boobie” Feaster, Trent Mosley, Luc Weaver, Roderick Tezeno and three-star Ja’Myron “Tron” Baker.