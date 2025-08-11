All Trojans

USC Trojans Targeting Elite West Coast Wide Receiver Recruit

The USC Trojans hold five commitments at the receiver in this upcoming recruiting class and have shifted their focus to future class. USC has their eyes set on Arbor View (Nev.) four-star receiver Damani Warren.

Kendell Hollowell

Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (leff) and wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons react against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Arbor View (Nev.) four-star receiver Damani Warren is originally from Los Angeles. He grew up going to games at Coliseum and the USC Trojans have gone all-in on bringing him back to Southern California. 

Warren picked up an offer from the Trojans last summer, heading into his sophomore year. He is planning on making a game-day visit to USC in the fall, but this time as a recruit.

USC Trojans Targeting Elite West Coast Pass-Catcher
The Las Vegas Native is the No. 71 overall prospect and No. 15 receiver and No. 2 recruit in the state of Nevada, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings in the 2027 cycle. 

USC receiver coach Dennis Simmons is leading the charge for the 6-foot-4, 210-pound pass-catcher. The two have been in constant and built a strong relationship this calendar year. 

Local 2027 Receiver Targets 

USC Trojans Targeting Elite West Coast Pass-Catcher
Los Angeles (Calif.) Cathedral four-star receiver Quentin Hale picked up an offer from the Trojans in April and has seen his recruitment skyrocket since then. 

Other notable offers he’s picked up since the USC one, include Ohio State, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Alabama, Miami, Texas A&M and Georgia. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound wideout is the No. 59 overall prospect and No. 11 receiver, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. 

The Trojans have emerged as the early favorites for the local prospect. Hale wore USC gear on at least three separate occasions in the spring and summer at college showcases and 7-on-7 tournaments. 

He attended a practice in the spring and received an invite to a private workout out in front of the coaches in June. USC will have the luxury of having Hale on campus very often because he plays his high school football just a few miles away from campus. 

USC Trojans Targeting Elite West Coast Pass-Catcher
Palisades (Calif.) four-star receiver Demare Dezeurn is one of the fastest players in the country, regardless of class. He ran a 10.32 in the 100m in May and set the freshmen National Indoor record in the 60m, clocking a time of 6.789. 

His speed translates to the football field. Dezeurn is an explosive receiver on offense and dynamic as a return specialist. 

It's still early in the process for both players as they head into their junior seasons, but the Trojans have positioned themselves to keep the two top 100 prospects from leaving their backyard.

2026 Receiver Class 

USC Trojans Targeting Elite West Coast Pass-Catcher Lincoln Riley Big Ten Chad Bowden Quentin Hale Recruit Recruiting Class
There will be a ton of eyes on the quarterbacks that decide to play under USC coach Lincoln Riley and that means there will also be eyes on the guys catching passes from them.

USC has assembled an impressive recruiting class at the receiver position in the 2026 class. They hold five commitments in four-stars Ethan “Boobie” Feaster, Trent Mosley, Luc Weaver, Roderick Tezeno and three-star Ja’Myron “Tron” Baker. 

Published
KENDELL HOLLOWELL

Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.

