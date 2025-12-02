What USC's Braylon Conley's Transfer Portal Entry Means for Trojans' Secondary Depth
The USC Trojans are beginning to see the first few transfer portal deflections hit the roster after the regular season concluded this past weekend. Among the few defensive players who have left is cornerback Braylon Conley.
A redshirt freshman, Conley wrapped up his second season with USC and sporadically saw the field with the secondary unit getting hit with the injury bug this season. He played in eight games this year and had 13 tackles with one forced fumble.
Depth Issues Arising
USC has a ton of incoming talent that they are adding to the secondary unit via high school recruiting. Currently, the Trojans have six defensive backs committed in their 2026 recruiting class. Half of them are ranked as four-stars, while the other half check in as three-stars. Regardless of their ranking, it's a quality haul of recruits for a position group desperate for new blood.
The Trojans were already slated to lose DeCarlos Nicholson, Bishop Fitzgerald, and DJ Harvey to eligibility exhaustion. Kamari Ramsey could enter the 2026 NFL Draft and hasn't given an indication of leaning one way or the other.
Throw in Conley's transfer portal entry and that's five defensive backs that USC could be losing this offseason. That's not counting any other potential transfer portal entries that could be made after the Trojans' upcoming bowl game.
How To Address Depth Issues
It's hard not to envision USC going after an experienced defensive back this offseason in the transfer portal. The Trojans will have a couple of key pieces returning for next year, but will need to add some experience to a room that will still be relatively youthful.
Last year, USC reeled in Harvey, Fitzgerald, and Chasen Johnson from the portal. All three made at least one start for their previous programs. The Trojans must make a similar splash to help alleviate the depth concern.
Why Conley's Departure Shouldn't Hurt In The Long Run
USC coach Lincoln Riley and defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn have put together a solid plan for replacing the outgoing players with a big recruiting class in the 2026 cycle, but the Trojans are also returning a lot of talent from this year's squad.
In Conley's case in particular, his loss shouldn't affect USC too much, especially if they are active in bringing in a cornerback or two from the transfer portal. Conley just wrapped up his second season at USC and went from barely seeing the field at all to cracking 200 snaps in just one offseason, but despite seeing a significant uptick in playing time, he still wasn't able to find a steady role in the secondary.
With Marcelles Williams set to return along with Johnson, RJ Sermons, and Alex Graham, the Trojans' defensive back room should have a nice blend of talented returners, plus the incoming recruiting class.