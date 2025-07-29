USC Trojans Tight End Walker Lyons Credits Specific Coach With Offseason Development
USC Trojans sophomore tight end Walker Lyons went two years without seeing any game-action because he suffered a season-ending injury in the season opener of his senior year of high school, and then he served his year-long LDS mission immediately after.
Almost a year later, with a full season under his belt, winter workouts and then spring ball, Lyons feels more comfortable in the college environment.
“I was fortunate to play a lot, to get on the field a lot, and that was awesome,” Lyons said. “I think year one to year two, I feel more comfortable, I guess, going into it, just knowing what a season's like, knowing how game speeds, like knowing the travel, just like everything with it, and especially with being removed for football for so long.
“I think it was all just like, so fast, and I literally, found myself comfortable and like the season was over. And so I think now going into this next year, I feel a lot more just comfortable and just ready to kind of bloom and just do the best as I can do."
Zach Hanson moved from tight end to offensive line coach at the conclusion of last season, so USC coach Lincoln Riley hired Colorado State’s Chad Savage to be the teams inside receivers and tight ends coach.
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Addresses Criticism, Accuracy At NFL Training Camp
MORE: USC Trojans Receive Shocking Preseason Poll Ranking
MORE: Big Ten Media Days' Biggest Winners, Losers: Lincoln Riley, Curt Cignetti, Matt Rhule
MORE: USC Trojans Receiver Makai Lemon Teases More 'Explosive' Offense With Jayden Maiava
Savage is known as an elite recruiter and that has been evident in the 2026 recruiting class, but the 31-year-old coach has shown how valuable of an addition he is to the staff on the field.
“It's been a huge blessing for me having coach Savage this full off season, because he's taught us a lot of things about the pass game that maybe I hadn't learned before. I just think he knows the game so well," said Lyons.
“He knows how to get open, he knows space, and the way he teaches is very clear, which has been a huge addition for us as tight ends. It's helped us a lot, it's helped me a lot, especially just being able to learn so much about just different schemes and different routes and different techniques and all of these amazing things," he continued.
The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Lyons is a phenomenal athlete at the tight end position and has only his feet wet in college athletics. Working under the tutelage of Savager, Lyons has seen his game grow exponentially and is primed for a breakout season.
With redshirt senior tight end Lake McRee being shut down for the final couple of weeks of spring practice, Lyons worked more with the first team and was able to gain valuable reps to continue building a strong rapport with redshirt junior quarterback Jayden Maiava.
“I think me and Jayden’s connection, just having a full off season, it helped a lot, because we were able to just grow in the pass game, grow in just different aspects." Lyons said. "And I don't know, I just feel like when the more time, the more reps you get with one person, you can kind of just gain, I don't know, just like a security almost, and like knowing who's throwing to you. And so, I feel like we've gained a lot of just security.”
Mental health is always a huge topic for athletes and for student-athletes, life can become overwhelming. Lyons has found ways to ease his mind.
“For me, one of the biggest things I've tried to just adopt recently, is just, like a mentality of just kind of being present and just like really focusing on one day at a time,” Lyons said. “Because I think a lot of times guys, you know, maybe me and myself included, try and focus too much on the future or maybe things that you can't really control.
“For me, I think I've just really tried to focus on things I can control, control controllables, and just really be present, be in the moment. I think that's been a huge difference and something that's helped me a lot."