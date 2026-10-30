USC’s Biggest Recruiting Storylines Ahead of Star-Studded Visitor List

USC will host an impressive list of visitors for as they return to the Coliseum for a highly anticipated Big Ten clash against Ohio State on Saturday, Oct. 31

What are some of the biggest recruiting storylines to follow this weekend?

Keeping the 2027 Class Intact

San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic athlete and USC Trojans commit Honor Fa'alave-Johnson | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

USC has a much smaller class in 2027 with 14 commitments, compared to the 34 signees they had in 2026. Nonetheless, its another talented group of recruits that can make an immediate impact next year. But with the future of Lincoln Riley hanging in the balance, it naturally poses the question, what happens to the class if there's a new staff in place next season.

The Trojans may still be able to sign a number of its class because of the relationships general manager Chad Bowden and their personnel staff have with the recruits, but it's unrealistic to believe it would stay 100 percent intact the way the 2026 class did. Players commit to coaches before schools.

Of their 14 commitments, 10 will be at the Coliseum on Saturday, including five-star athlete Honor Fa'alave-Johnson, four-star receivers Quentin Hale and Roye Oliver, cornerback Danny Lang, safety Gavin Williams, defensive tackle Tolo Tuihalamaka and offensive tackle Drew Fielder.

Can USC Make an Impression on 2028 Prospects

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2028 safety Ace Leutele | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

Frisco (Texas) Lone Star four-star quarterback Trey Wright is the lone commit in the 2028 class. Wright is returning to Los Angeles this weekend and is a fantastic foundational piece for the class but Southern Cal has a lot of ground to make up in the 2028 cycle.

Fa’alave-Johnson was a player USC could not let get out of California in 2027 class. Palos Verdes (Calif.) four-star safety Jalen Flowers is in the same category in the 2028 class. The local two-way superstar is highly coveted in the Big Ten and SEC and rightfully so. He’s a phenomenal athlete that is better than advertised.

The Trojans are in a good position with a pair of Trinity League stars in Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star cornerback Ca’Ron “Prime” Williams and Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star safety Ace Leutele. Both have been frequent visitors for various reasons over the years and had a ton of success in high school with several freshman on the roster. It’s all about to continue strengthen those relationships and build momentum until they officially make a commitment.

Garces Memorial (Calif.) four-star safety Jackson Parker, a top 50 overall prospect is a legacy. His father, Larry, played for USC and for unknown reasons, Parker still doesn’t have an offer. Does he leave with one this weekend? Parker is not the only legacy in the 2028 class that is on the visitor list. Simi Valley three-star cornerback Micah Hannah and Orange Lutheran (Calif.) four-star safety Chauncey Washington II also both have dad's that play for the Trojans.

USC has made it a priority to lock down the state in recent cycles, but they will continue to push to recruit nationally at an elite level. From conversations with the Trojans personnel and coaching staff, they did not hide their excitement about Orem (Utah) four-star edge Major Stokes, a top 50 overall prospect, when he worked out on campus in June. Can they make an impression on him or his teammate, 2028 five-star offensive tackle Maui Tonata, this weekend?

West four-star IOL Samiu Taukiuvea is another blue-chip prospect from Utah that will be in Los Angeles on Saturday. And Graham-Kapowsin (Wash.) four-star Jayce Halasz, a top 100 overall prospect, is another notable out-of-state prospect.

Other notable local recruits in the 2028 class that will be in-attendance include JSerra (Calif.) four-star offensive taclle Lincoln Fa'alafi, St. John Bosco (Calif.) four-star IOL Elisha Mueller, Serra (Calif.) four-star cornerback Derrick Coleman, Mater Dei four-star cornerback Troy Bishop and Salesian (Calif.) three-star cornerback Jordan Slye Jr and Santa Margarita three-star receiver Grant Mosley, the younger brother of star freshman receiver Trent Mosley.

Can USC Get a Head Start on Future Classes

Victor Valley (Calif.) 2029 running back Makai Buchanan and USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley | Photo courtesy of Makai Buchanan

Victor Valley (Calif.) 2029 running back Makai Buchanan has been on campus close to double digit times since receiving an offer when he was in the eighth grade and the message from USC's staff has been clear.

"They're telling me they'll do whatever it takes to keep me in the state," Buchanan said in June.

Mater Dei 2029 running back Asir Nembhard, Santa Margarita 2029 defensive lineman Kingston Jimmerson and St. John Bosco (Calif.) 2029 receiver Kuika Moaalii have put together stellar sophomore seasons in the Trinity League. 2029 safety Kingston Fatu also comes from St. John Bosco and has family ties to the Trojans 2027 class. His cousin is Fa'alave-Johnson.

Liberty (Calif.) edge Pierce Buckley and Crespi (Calif.) safety Antonio Glasby are top 100 overall prospects in the 2029 class.

A trio 2030 recruits from Santa Margarita are returning to USC this weekend, including edge KJ Herndon, athlete Jayden Jack and receiver Kiyan Callis. All three received offers in the eighth grade, as did Victor Valley receiver Ja'aron Tharpe. Vista Murrieta (Calif.) receiver Teagen People has close to 20 offers already, but he doe not have one from the Trojans, does that change this weekend?

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