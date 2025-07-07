USC Trojans Biggest Recruiting Winners Of Commitment Madness?
It was a big weekend across college football as several of the top recruits in the nation announced their commitment. The USC Trojans landed a commitment from four-star wide receiver Ethan “Boobie” Feaster, one of the team’s top targets.
Feaster's commitment to USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans has led the program to once again be one of the biggest winners of the weekend in recruiting. Feaster picked USC over the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Texas A&M. It was a tight race between the Trojans and the Aggies, but the Trojans kept up the recruiting success.
With Feaster, the Trojans are gaining the No. 45 recruit in the nation, the No. 5 wide receiver, and the No. 6 player from Texas, per the On3 Industry Rankings. Not only did the Trojans land an elite athlete, but the commitment keeps the Trojans as the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the nation.
The Aggies are ranked No. 3, and if Feaster had committed to Texas A&M instead, that could have possibly knocked the Trojans out of the top spot.
Ahead of his commitment decision, Feaster was open about the history of USC coaching elite wide receivers being a reason for his interest. USC wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons has also built a strong relationship with the four-star recruit and has worked with some of the top receivers.
“They (USC) showed me the difference between all of the other 2026 receivers and me,” Feaster told On3. “They told me I was the best wide receiver in the class, no matter the 2025’s, 2026’s, or 2027’s and that meant a lot.”
MORE: Los Angeles Lakers' Bronny James Turns Heads In NBA Summer League Debut
MORE: USC Trojans Legend, Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Ranked Among Best NFL Players
MORE: USC Trojans 5-Star Recruits Elbert Hill, Keenyi Pepe, Mark Bowman Headline Prized Recruiting Class
“If you look at the history of USC, they have the most Heisman at a school (with eight). Coach Simmons has worked with so many greats; Dede Westbrook, Michael Crabtree, CeeDee Lamb. These are Hall of Famers,” Feaster continued. “They have a great school and education for sure. People look at USC education, and it’s different from all the others.”
Following Feaster’s official visit, the four-star recruit may have hinted at his decision, posing with one of USC’s Heisman Trophies in a Trojans uniform. Now that one of the top receivers in the class is joining USC, with an offensive-minded coach, Feaster could compete for his own Heisman.
With the addition of Feaster, the USC Trojans' class of 2026 has reached 31 commitments. Of the incoming recruits, the team has received commitments from one five-star and 20 four-star players. This is a major step up from past seasons under Riley.
The 2025 class did take a step forward, but only had one five-star and nine four-stars. To recruit 20 four-star players, USC is setting up to be one of the most dominant teams in college football.
Feaster is joining an elite group of offensive recruits, including five-star tight end Mark Bowman. Feaster is one of five wide receiver recruits, joining four-star receivers Trent Mosley, Luc Weaver, Roderick Tezeno, and three-star Ja’Myron Baker.
USC is hoping to have the quarterback position figured out as well with five-star recruit Husan Longstreet using the 2025 season to learn the offense before stepping in to lead the team in 2026. The 2026 class features four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, who would likely take over the offense after Longstreet. With Riley having a strong history coaching quarterbacks, Feaster and the receivers can dominate on the offense.