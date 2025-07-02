Elite 5-Star Recruit Mark Bowman Reveals Plan With USC Trojans
Five-star tight end recruit Mark Bowman committed to the USC Trojans in May and is ready to get to work. Bowman is one of the top recruits from the class of 2026 and was a major pickup for USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans’ offense.
Bowman is a recruit who is expected to be able to step right in and become a big-time role player with the offense, but the five-star commit is ready to take things one step at a time. Bowman spoke to 247Sports about being ready to do whatever he needs to help the team and learn from the veterans.
“I’m trying to step in and become whatever the team needs me for the most,” Bowman said. “I want to absorb what I can and go from there. I’m at the bottom of the food chain when I step in there. So I’m excited to learn from the other guys already there. Whatever the offense does to utilize me to the best of my abilities, I’m all for,” Browman said.
Bowman is the No. 31 recruit in the nation, the No. 1 tight end, and the No. 3 player from California, per 247Sports. Despite being such a high-profile player, the five-star recruit is not coming into the program with the mentality that he already earned a starting role. He understands it takes time and that he trusts the team will put him in the best situation.
The Trojans nearly missed out on Bowman to the Ohio State Buckeyes. After a good visit with USC, the Trojans were leading for the tight end, but Ohio State last second put in a larger Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) offer. USC did what they had to do to land the top tight end recruit and ended up making another push and a better offer.
Bowman’s commitment demonstrated that even with numerous recruits, the Trojans are giving it their all to bring in the most talented athletes. USC has been one of the most successful programs with recruiting in the new era of NIL. Hiring general manager Chad Bowden is proving to be a positive decision by USC. Once hired, Bowden emphasized how the Trojans will step up with recruiting the best talent and they are doing just that.
Bowman is also an example of how USC is improving with in-state recruiting. Of the 30 commits, over half are in-state recruits at 57 percent. In addition to Bowman, some of the top in-state recruits are four-star offensive tackle Simote Katoanga, four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart, and four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui.
Bowman is part of an elite group of recruits coming in with the class of 2026. The USC Trojans recruiting class is ranked No. 1 in the nation featuring 30 commits. In addition to Bowman, the other five-star recruit is offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe.
With the talent USC is bringing in, the team is on pace to have a top football team for the next several years. There is energy from within the building regarding the future, and Bowman sees it as well.
“It’s a solidified feeling that we’re gonna come in, and we’re gonna change the program for the better. I think that that’s what excites me the most. We have a group of guys that want to be here and they want to make the football program better,” Bowman said.