Early Betting Odds Released for USC Trojans' Big Ten Showdown vs. Oregon Ducks

USC will face an early season test when Oregon makes the trip down to Los Angeles for a highly anticipated matchup on Sept. 26.

Typically, a November matchup, the two longtime West Coast foes are set to square off in September for the first time since 2005. The Ducks are 5.5-point favorite according to DraftKings.

Challenges Oregon Presents for USC

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon is set to bolster one of college football’s strongest rosters in 2026.

It all starts at the line of scrimmage. If USC wants to take that next step as a program they have to be able to win in the trenches in big games. The Ducks return all four starters on the defensive line in tackles A’Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander, and edges Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuitou.

In their 42-27 loss last November, USC was forced to be one-dimensional offensively as they struggled to get anything going on the ground behind their makeshift offensive line. Running back King Miller was limited to 30 yards on 15 carries, his lowest total by a significant margin. Jayden Maiava threw for 306 yards and three touchdowns but found himself constantly under pressure. He completed just 58.1 percent of his passes and was picked off twice.

The Trojans return all five starters on the offensive line and have incredible depth behind them. A matchup against the Ducks' front four is a great opportunity to see how good they can actually be this season.

Southern Cal’s new-look receiver room, which features NC State transfer Terrell Anderson and freshmen Boobie Feaster, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Trent Mosley to pair with sophomore Tanook Hines, will have its first true test as they face a talented Ducks secondary led by sophomore cornerback Brandon Finney Jr.

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. celebrates an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

USC has made a significant investment in recruiting on the defensive line, headlined by freshman defensive end Luke Wafle, the No. 1 recruit in the 2026 class, to build an elite front that can wreak havoc against opposing offenses and change games in their favor. It’s arguably the deepest position unit on the Trojans roster heading into this season.

There might not be a bigger test to see if it has paid off than against Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, a projected first-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft. In both of the Ducks losses to Indiana last season, the Hoosiers made Moore uncomfortable all day with its defensive front. Can USC find a similar way to affect Moore and slow down a run game led by sophomore Jordon Davison, who rushed for 15 touchdowns a year ago?

It’s a major test for new Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson. Defense has longed been an issue for Lincoln Riley’s teams dating back to his time as the head coach at Oklahoma. Patterson built elite defenses for two decades in his Hall of Fame career at TCU.

Patterson now has more talent than at any point in his career. USC fans won’t have to wait long to see if the hiring of Patterson is the move that changes the defensive narrative in Los Angeles. The hiring of linebackers coach/special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler is another move that could have a dramatic effect in September's matchup because of the multiple special teams blunders the Trojans had in Eugene last year.

Golden Opportunity for Lincoln Riley

Nov 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Riley has had good and encouraging moments in his USC tenure but is still without the one signature win. It’s a big reason why the Trojans have failed to reach the College Football Playoff in each of his four seasons.

As Riley heads into a critical fifth season, a matchup against Oregon and coach Dan Lanning is the perfect opportunity for him to make a statement and signal a massive change in the direction of the program. It would also have an incredible impact in recruiting. Highly touted prospects from multiple recruiting cycles will be in attendance at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

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