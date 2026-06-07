Two Transfers Who Could Shape USC Trojans' Season

With the No. 1 overall recruiting class and 17 returners – the most in the Big Ten – the USC Trojans are looking to go all-in for the 2026 season. While their blue-chip recruits and veterans receive the most attention, an underrated aspect of the Trojans’ reloaded team is their No. 45-ranked (On3/Rivals) transfer portal class.

Southern Cal acquired nine transfers – five defensive players, two special teamers and two offensive players. Out of the nine, two transfers can make a pivotal impact on their respective side of the ball: wide receiver Terrell Anderson and edge rusher Zuriah Fisher.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) celebrates with tight end Walker Lyons (85) after catching a 2-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Terrell Anderson: Four-Star Receiver

Sep 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs with the football during the first half of the game against Virginia Cavaliers at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Coming out of Grimsley High School (N.C.) in 2024, Anderson was a top-100 player in the country, a top-20 receiver (On3/Rivals, 247Sports) and No. 4 prospect out of the state. Coming in at 6-3, 188 pounds, Anderson has an impressive combination of size and speed. His physicality is best displayed during 50-50 balls and beating press coverage. His speed and footwork make the first tackler miss, and his quick release gets him past cornerbacks.

Anderson is also versatile. Playing the slot and outside receiver since high school has opened up the full route tree, making him an offensive weapon out of the gate for Lincoln Riley.

After his high school career, Anderson chose to stay home and committed to the NC State Wolfpack. He started in all 13 games as a true freshman, bringing in 14 catches for 158 yards and a touchdown. His sophomore campaign was his breakout season – 39 receptions, 629 yards and five touchdowns.

Heading into the 2026 season, Anderson will be the 11th receiver on the roster. He will also be the veteran of the position group (junior) as the post of the wideouts will be entering their sophomore year or redshirt freshman season. While Tanook Hines is expected to be the Trojans’ No. 1 pass catcher, Anderson could challenge him for targets, but the real winner here is quarterback Jayden Maiava.

Zuriah Fisher: Four-Star Edge Rusher

Penn State defensive end Zuriah Fisher (36) pursues Massachusetts quarterback Ahmad Haston in the second half of a NCAA football game against Massachusetts Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 63-0. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 6-3, 258-pound defensive end was ranked No. 9 (247Sports) and No. 20 (On3/Rivals) at his position and a top-four player in the state of Pennsylvania coming out of Aliquippa High School. Like Anderson, Fisher chose his home team, Penn State, to start his collegiate career.

Fisher had a slow start at Penn State, opting to redshirt his freshman year (2020) and only appearing in a total of eight games through his redshirt freshman and sophomore seasons. Then in 2023, Fisher played in 13 games on defense and special teams, recording 17 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and a quarterback hurry. After missing the 2024 season due to injury, Fisher returned in 2025 with 19 total tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.

The redshirt senior will bring some much-needed experience in the seven-player position group. The only other senior is Braylen Shelby, who has 75 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, four quarterback hurries, an interception, a pass breakup and a forced fumble so far in his Trojans career. Right behind them is junior Kameryn Crawford – 60 tackles, 15 for loss , two quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery.

With speculation of true-freshman Luke Wafle getting meaningful reps and other young talent coming in as rotation pieces, Fisher can be a reliable pass rusher in one of USC’s best front sevens in recent memories.

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