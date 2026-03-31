Jayden Maiava Opens Up on Leadership Growth as USC's Starting Quarterback

Jayden Maiava made impressive strides in his first full season as the USC Trojans' starting quarterback. Despite the Trojans falling just short of reaching the College Football Playoff and finishing with a 9-4 overall record, including three road losses, Maiava led the Big Ten in passing, throwing for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Maiava has emerged as a leader for USC’s offense, and entering the 2026 season, the Trojans look to accomplish their ultimate goal of making the College Football Playoff in coach Lincoln Riley’s fifth season.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Maiava looks to take the next step in his leadership role, including cutting down on mistakes from the 2025 season. Maiava committed multiple turnovers in key games for the Trojans in last season's road losses to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oregon Ducks, and Illinois Fighting Illini. Following Tuesday’s spring practice, Maiava spoke about his leadership as USC’s quarterback entering a pivotal 2026 season for the Trojans.

What Jayden Maiava Said

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

How His Leadership Has Grown:

“I’ve come out of my shell a lot more. Spoke out a little bit more. I’m just going to lead the way that feels more natural. I don’t want it to seem forced, or I don’t want to go up and be a rah rah kind of guy when that’s not who I am, but also just encouraging my teammates, and encouraging my brothers, just to let them know that I’m doing the best I can. So, I trust you to do your best,” said Maiava.

How He Can Improve As a Quarterback:

“I think it’s more about figuring out the areas that I can be better at. Not just for myself but for the people around me. I think just continuing to focus on those areas and sharpening those skills that I can help my teammates, because I care about them and I’m going to do whatever it takes for them,” said Maiava.

Vibes In Spiring Practice:

“It’s been an awesome vibe moving forward. I really love where this team is going right now. I just got to do my best to be the best possible I can be for those guys,” said Maiava.

Spring Practice Approach:

“We just try to keep the same intent regardless of where we’re at or whether it was a good day or a bad day. Regardless, the standard doesn’t change for anybody. Just continue sharpening that edge and keeping each other accountable and heading the right direction,” said Maiava.

USC Trojans 2026 Season Outlook

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

During the 2026 season, Maiava and the Trojans are set to face several challenging opponents that stand in their way of reaching the CFP. USC is scheduled to host marquee matchups at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum against the Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies, and Ohio State Buckeyes next season.

The Trojans also face road tests against the Penn State Nittany Lions and defending national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers, on their 2026 schedule. Maiava looks to lead the Trojans to a winning record in these games and secure a spot in the CFP for USC.

Before that, however, USC is scheduled to open its season on Aug. 29 against the San Jose State Spartans.