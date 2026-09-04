USC Trojans Injury Report vs. Fresno State Bulldogs

No. 14 USC dealt with several injuries on both sides of the ball during its week 0 win over San José State.

The Trojans are back in action at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Sept. 4 with a matchup against Fresno State and could get some key players back.

Offensive Injury Report

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the game against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC started three true freshmen at wide receiver in Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Trent Mosley and Tron Baker but could receive a boost with the return of sophomore Tanook Hines.

Hines finished third on the team last season in receptions and receiving yards. The Houston native missed the entire spring and remained out for the first three weeks of fall camp. The status of NC State transfer receiver Terrell Anderson, who was banged up in fall camp, is unknown.

Mosley shined in his debut with seven catches for 118 yards and a touchdown. He was the first Southern Cal receiver to record 100+ yards in his debut since JuJu Smith-Schuster in 2014. Baker caught four passes for 45 yards, while Dixon-Wyatt caught four passes for 36 yards and a touchdown.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Corey Simms had a solid outing himself, reeling in four receptions for 45 yards. Zacharyus Williams finished with three receptions for 31 yards. Freshman Boobie Feaster saw significant playing time. He caught just one pass for eight yards, but his efforts as a blocker cannot be understated.

Tight end Tucker Ashcraft is still listed on the Trojans updated depth chart after missing last week’s contest. The same with quarterback Sam Huard. He is still competing with freshman quarterback Jonas Williams, who played the entire fourth quarter against San José State, to be the backup quarterback.

Freshman Mark Bowman started at tight end and his blocking efforts caught the attention of college football but more importantly, his teammates. The Trojans also utilized tight ends Nela Tupou, Carson Tabaracci and Walter Matthews in the offense.

Defensive Injury Report

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three new defensive players appeared on the Trojans updated depth chart — defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart, defensive end Braylan Shelby and safety Dee Reddick.

Stewart re-injured the same foot in fall camp that caused him to be on a snap count last season. USC will continue to be cautious so they can have Stewart back at full strength for Big Ten play. But getting back their Freshman All-American would be a huge boost to the interior of defensive front this week, especially considering Fresno State is much bigger on the offensive line than San Jose State.

Getting Shelby back would also help bolster the defensive front. Freshman Luke Wafle, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class, got the start at defensive end and has already proven to be a rising star. Kameryn Crawford started opposite of Wafle. He and Zuriah Fisher had solid performances in the season opener.

The Trojans had bright moments at safety but also had some lapses, particularly with defending deep passes. The return of Reddick would help with the depth at the position.

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