Former USC Biletnikoff Award Winner Named Trojans' Tunnel Captain

The No. 14 USC Trojans will play their only Friday night game of the season against Fresno State in week 1. After a successful week 0 matchup against the San José State Spartans 42-26, the Trojans are looking to continue the momentum going into the second game of the season.

This will be the seventh time the two California schools have faced each other. USC currently is 5-1 against the Bulldogs, the sole loss coming in their first ever meeting in the 1992 Freedom Bowl 24-7. USC’s 2005 win was later vacated, marking their official record 4-1 across the six meetings.

Dec 21, 2013; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans receiver Marqise Lee (9) is pursued by Fresno State Bulldogs safety Derron Smith (13) on a 40-yard reception in the fourth quarter in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium. USC defeated Fresno State 45-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Thursday, the school announced that former USC receiver and Biletnikoff Award winner Marqise Lee will lead the Trojans out on to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Friday night.

Biletnikoff Award winner Marqise Lee will serve as the tunnel captain for tomorrow's @uscfb game vs Fresno State ✌️ pic.twitter.com/eHn4ZGH6jP — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) September 3, 2026

Lee’s Trajectory at USC and in the NFL

Sep 28, 2013; Tempe, AZ, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Marqise Lee (9) during the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lee dawned the Trojans’ cardinal and gold from 2011-2013. In his three-year college career, he had 238 receptions for 3,655 yards and 29 touchdowns. He also had 1,305 yards as a returner and two touchdowns. Additionally, he owns or shares 22 USC records, including five Pac-12 records.

In his sophomore season, Lee won the Biletnikoff Award, the first Trojan to do so in USC history, and finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting after allocating over 1,700 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns in 13 games. Makai Lemon is the only other Trojan to win the Biletnikoff Award, which he earned last season.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) takes the ball on a kickoff return in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a late October matchup against Arizona in 2012, Lee set the Pac-12 single-game receiving record with 345 yards. He skipped out on his senior year and declared for the NFL draft where he was selected 39th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lee played all five of his NFL years with the Jaguars from 2014-2019.

The Return for an Unfinished Degree

Sep 8, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee (11) warms up prior to the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Kansas City Chiefs at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

12 years after leaving USC for the NFL, Lee returned to campus to finish his degree, a difficult decision for a guy who gave little effort academically in his junior year knowing the NFL was the next step.

“I was embarrassed, in all honesty. I did nothing the semester I knew I was going to leave and go to the NFL,” Lee said in a feature published by USC. “I left with a (grade point average) of one (point) seven or something. You get to a point where you just don’t want to be there.”

Lee overcame the adversity and completed his degree in sociology in May of 2026 and was chosen as the keynote speaker at USC’s student-athlete graduation ceremony. A big turnaround for the Inglewood native who faced many hardships early on, including growing up in the foster care system.

Sep 8, 2012; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Marqise Lee (9) sits on the bench during the fourth quarter against the Syracuse Orange at MetLife Stadium. USC defeated Syracuse 42-29. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“To understand what this moment means to me, you must first understand where I started,” Lee said in his commencement speech. “I was raised in Inglewood by a mother who was fully deaf. When I was about five years old, I remember the police kicking down our doors and being taken away from my mom.”

“Don’t let failure convince you that your story is over and never be ashamed of the journey because one day the very thing you survived on, may be the reason that somebody else survives to.”

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