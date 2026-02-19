USC Offensive Analyst Brad Aoki Leaves Trojans for SEC Powerhouse

The coaching carousel is still alive and well at this point in the offseason. Despite undergoing a lot of turnover amongst their defensive coaching staff, the USC Trojans were able to hold onto most of their offensive coaching staff throughout the coaching carousel.

That was until offensive analyst Brad Aoki reportedly agreed to join coach Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide as a pass game specialist according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. It’s a big promotion for Aoki, a former walk-on quarterback for the Trojans.

Brad Aoki’s quick rise

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

After prepping at Punahou School in Hawaii, Aoki walked on to the USC football team in 2019 and spent three seasons on the Trojans’ roster. After graduating in 2021, Aoki transitioned to the coaching side of football and became an offensive student assistant in 2022.

He spent one season with Colorado State as an assistant wide receivers coach before coming back to Los Angeles to serve as an offensive analyst in 2024.

During his time as a coach, Aoki has learned under some really talented offensive minds like USC coach Lincoln Riley and Colorado State’s former coach Jay Norvell. Now, Aoki gets to learn under another brilliant mind in DeBoer at Alabama.

The former USC walk-on is building quite the coaching resume for someone who just got into the profession not too long ago.

Working with Keelon Russell and Ryan Williams

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) looks on during the first quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

During his second stint with USC, Aoki spent extensive time working with the quarterbacks.

As a pass game specialist for the Crimson Tide, Aoki will get a chance to work with a talented quarterback room that features Austin Mack and Keelon Russell. The two are battling it out for the right to replace Ty Simpson as Alabama’s starting quarterback.

In addition to the talented quarterback room, the Crimson Tide have some solid targets at wide receiver. Aoki will be working with arguably one of the best SEC wide receiver duos in Ryan Williams and Noah Rogers.

MORE: USC Fans Will Love Makai Lemon's Player Comparison Before the NFL Draft

MORE: What Lincoln Riley Said About New USC Defensive Tackles Coach Skyler Jones

MORE: The Biggest Question USC Faces at Running Back

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Holding onto Chad Savage this offseason

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Aoki wasn’t the only USC offensive coach to receive interest from other programs this offseason.

Riley and the Trojans decided to promote tight ends/inside wide receivers coach Chad Savage to pass game coordinator in addition to his positional coaching duties. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Savage was receiving interest from other schools, but chose to stay with USC.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to see Savage have plenty of interest following this past season. He helped USC tight end Lake McRee have a career year and played a part in the development of wide receiver Tanook Hines in the slot. Savage is also an ace recruiter and holds strong West Coast ties.

Recommended Articles