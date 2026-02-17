The Biggest Breakout Candidate for USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley

It’s shaping up to be a make-or-break season for the USC Trojans in 2026. The Trojans are going to need a complete team effort in order to make the College Football Playoff in 2026. In order for that to happen, they are going to need a big breakout season from some key players.

Although there’s a handful of candidates to choose from, here's why defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart is USC’s biggest breakout candidate for the upcoming season.

Jahkeem Stewart Returning From Injury

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

One of the most impressive facts about Stewart’s freshman year with the Trojans was that he played the entire season with a stress fracture in his foot. Dealing with the fracture, Stewart still managed to total 18 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and an interception in 2025.

USC coach Lincoln Riley commended Stewart for being able to put up productive numbers while managing an injury.

“Jahkeem had surgery the day after the UCLA game. Played the entire season with a stress fracture in his foot,” Riley said. “Showed incredible toughness. Pretty remarkable. Was able to hold off the surgery the entire year…Hampered the ability to practice and prepare him a lot which makes the contribution he made to this team this year even more impressive.”

It’s a true testament to how talented Stewart is. If Stewart was able to produce against Big Ten competition with a stress fracture, his numbers could be gaudy with a fully healthy season in 2026.

Continuity on Lincoln Riley's Coaching Staff

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field before a game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Despite losing defensive line coach Eric Henderson to the NFL, the Trojans stayed in-house and promoted Skyler Jones to the same position. Jones will provide some much-needed continuity as a coach to the defensive line room.

Jones worked with Henderson during their stint with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022 and was set to enter his third season with USC as a defensive analyst before getting promoted.

It will be up to Jones and defensive ends coach Shaun Nua to get the most out of Stewart. Both coaches are highly-regarded among defensive line coaches and will undoubtedly have a lot to offer Stewart in lieu of Henderson’s departure.

USC Trojans' Potential

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Stewart has the potential to become one of the best defensive lineman to pass through USC during Riley’s tenure. He will have at least two more seasons in college before he could declare for the NFL draft.

The Trojans are bringing back three defensive line starters in Braylan Shelby, Kameryn Crawford, and Jide Abasiri. The veterans should help Stewart find more success with talent across the entire defensive line.

It wouldn’t come as a surprise to see Stewart become an all-conference selection at the end of next season. He has all the talent in the world and now it's just about building off of an exciting freshman and hopeful freshman year.

