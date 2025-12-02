Exclusive: USC Trojans Recruit Madden Riordan Fulfilling Lifelong Dream on Signing Day
Madden Riordan was born to play for the USC Trojans. The Sierra Canyon (Calif.) safety grew up a USC fan and was frequent visitor at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum multiple times a year with his family.
It’s hard for him to recall the number of times he’s seen USC play in person over the years as a fan.
Riordan got very used to wearing the Cardinal and Gold as kid, playing youth football for the Pasadena Trojans. So, when Riordan received an offer from his hometown school in the fall of 2023, his sophomore year, he wasted no time announcing his decision.
“I was just thinking is there anywhere else I want to be,” Riordan said. “Once I got that offer, I was like there’s nowhere else I want to be than USC with coach [Lincoln] Riley and his process. I trusted the program. I trusted what they’re going to do and understood that any other offer I was gonna get can’t beat this one so why not just take care of it early.”
Riordan was one of three local recruits to commit to USC during the fall of their sophomore year, joining receiver Ja’Myron Baker and cornerback Brandon Lockhart. The three of them laid the foundation for what has turned into the No. 1 rated class in the 2026 cycle.
Riordan has seen the defensive staff change since his commitment, but through it all, he has never wavered from that original pledge.
“I didn’t know what the staff was gonna be but coach Riley promised us three original recruits that he was gonna be there and that he was gonna get it right,” Riordan said. “I trusted his word that it was gonna work out and I trusted the program and the institution and I knew where I wanted to be and it was USC.”
It’s been over two years since Riordan committed to USC and he will finally be able to make it official on Wednesday, Dec. 3 when the early signing period begins.
“It doesn’t feel real. Every single time I go back to school it’s like damn I’m gonna be here soon. Feels like a dream come true,” Riordan said.
Recruiting Southern California
Riordan was active in recruiting other prospects to join him in Los Angeles, particularly ones from Southern California and his message to them was simple.
“Stay home. Be that class to bring USC back is such as a great honor,” Riordan said. “Be that class that gets the ball rolling. Everyone’s gonna remember us if we win the national championship in four years. Everyone’s gonna remember the '26 class.”
It’s a class that was largely put together in the spring, so they have had a ton of time to build a close bond. But for a majority of the recruits that are from Southern California, those relationships began before they were even in high school.
“All of us grew up playing against and with each other,” Riordan said. “And just the ability to play with each other and bring USC back is a great opportunity you can’t pass up and the vibe overall is great between us.”
Southern California is a recruiting hotbed, especially the 60-mile radius within campus, where several prominent high schools reside. It’s a region that is flooded with elite Power 4 talent in every recruiting cycle.
For years, the Trojans had struggled to keep elite prospects in their backyard from leaving the state, but not in the 2026 class. In total, USC has 17 commitments from Southern California.
And two more in IMG Academy (Fla.) five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe and Kahuku (Hawaii) four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili are originally from the area.
“It means a lot, almost everything," Riordan said. "A lot of us grew up watching USC, maybe struggle a little and the idea that they been instilling into us that we’re the fix, we’re the class to turn it around it brings a lot of excitement to the recruits.”
The close proximity to campus has allowed Riordan to become a frequent visitor at the university. Riordan has been on campus around 40 times over the past several years as a recruit, between attending various recruiting events, practices and games.
Fitting into USC’s Defense
Riordan will be early enrollee and officially arrive on campus on Jan. 7 to take part in winter workouts and spring practice.
The local product brings a ton of position versatility to the Trojans secondary, with the ability to play nickel and safety, but mostly importantly he brings a much-needed leadership for the future of the defense.
Defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn prefers to have someone in the secondary wear the green dot and Riordan would be a prime candidate for that role down the line.
Riordan has been the leader of a Sierra Canyon defense the past couple of seasons that is loaded with Power 4 talent. It’s a quality that general manager Chad Bowden has recognized in him.
“He told me to be a leader for the class and coming up for the program, Riordan said.
Riordan was impressed by what he saw from the two veteran USC safeties this season in Bishop Fitzgerald and Kamari Ramsey and sees a lot of their game in himself. He comes from the same high school that produced Ramsey and the two of them train together.
“They both remind me of myself a lot," Riordan said. "Instinctual, smart players back there at safety. I draw a lot of inspiration from players like that and how they play. And there play has obviously been phenomenal this year and just watching them has been a blessing and I can’t wait to see what they’re going to do in the NFL.”
As a junior, Riordan recorded 10 interceptions, which earned him co-Mission League player of the year and The Times’ back of the year in high school football.
This season, Riordan snagged four interceptions, earning Mission League Most Valuable Defensive Player. In his high school career, Riordan is credited with 20 interceptions and 36 pass breakups. So, where does his instincts come from?
“Film study but growing up I feel like I’ve always had good instincts for what’s going to come, like play recognition and trusting my gut," Riordan said. "I feel like I’ve always had a great tell for where the ball is gonna go. What the quarterback, what the offensive coordinator wants to do. I played quarterback my sophomore year I feel like that helped me a lot just understanding what the quarterback is taught and what he wants to do.”
Riley has talked this season about recruiting players with a quarterback background, something Fitzgerald and cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson have. And Riordan will be the latest to join the USC secondary.
Familiarity with USC Secondary
Similar to having a close relationship with the current recruiting class, Riordan has that with the players already in the Trojans defensive back room.
He knows redshirt freshman cornerback Marcelles Williams very well, growing up with him around the 7v7 scene. He also spent time around freshman cornerback Trestin Castro in the same setting.
Riordan went to school with redshirt freshman safety Marquis Gallegos and trains with redshirt sophomore cornerback Kevin Longstreet. He’s built a bond with freshman cornerback Alex Graham, who’s family moved from Detroit to Southern California. And now Graham’s little brother goes to Sierra Canyon with Riordan.
Secondary coach Doug Belk wasn’t Riordan’s original recruiter but the two of them have built a strong relationship since he joined the Trojans staff in 2024.
“It’s been great. Just talking to him, talking football, understanding what he wants out of his DBs,” Riordan said. “It’s been a very good understanding of what I can bring to the team and to the room.”