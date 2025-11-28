All Trojans

What Elite Recruit Jakwon Morris' Decommitment Means for USC

The USC Trojans lost a commitment from one of the top Junior College recruits in the country in three-star cornerback Jakwon Morris. Despite the loss to their top-ranked 2026 recruiting class, Morris' decommitment is good news for the returning defensive backs.

Gabriel Duarte

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans lost a commitment from their 2026 recruiting class when three-star cornerback Jakwon Morris flipped to Illinois on Thanksgiving Day. However, the loss of Morris from the 2026 class shouldn't be too catastrophic from both a roster and recruiting standpoint.

Although Morris is a talented recruit, his decommitment shouldn't affect their 2026 recruiting class too much with his absence. USC is still bringing in 34 prospects into their 2026 recruiting class including six defensive backs on top of the returnees and any potential transfer portal pickups.

Why Did Morris Decommit

Scott Schrader of On3 reported on social media that Morris' decommitment stems from an official visit he took to Illinois.

Since the arrivial of general manager Chad Bowden, the Trojans have seen a bit of reform on the recruiting front. That includes a no visit policy for committed prospects.

USC has been active with their enforcement of the policy as seen with Morris' decommitment. It's interesting to see a program take a strict stance about recruiting visits as a committed prospect.

Big News For Trojans' Returners

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks with Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) in the second half against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Morris' decommitment is only good news for the guys already on the roster. The unique part about Morris was that he was a JUCO recruit, meaning that he should hit the ground running better than his high school counterparts.

Defensive backs on the roster like Marcelles Williams, Trestin Castro, and Braylon Conley will benefit the most from Morris' decommitment. The underclassmen will be counted upon to take the next step in their development this offseason.

Williams, who has already logged a handful of starts under his belt during this season, has an inside track to becoming a starter next year, but the two latter defensive backs are fighting for a spot in the starting lineup.

Also lying in wait for next year is Chasen Johnson. The sophomore cornerback suited up for the Trojans at the beginning of the season, but suffered an injury knocked him out for the year. He will be in the mix to start next year barring a transfer.

An Overview Of USC's 2026 Defensive Back Class

Hoban's Elbert Hill IV returns a kick 92 yards for a touchdown against Glenville on Oct. 6, 2023, in Akron. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Trojans are bringing in six defensive backs in their 2026 recruiting class. Half of them are rated as four-star prospects, while the other half is rated as a three-star recruit.

It'll be hard to find a trio of commits better than Elbert Hill, Brandon Lockhart, and Peyton Dyer.

Hill is ranked as the No. 4 cornerback and No. 48 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He is the top player in Ohio and could make an impact early in his college career. Lockhart is one of the longest-committed prospects in the Trojans' 2026 class. He is ranked as the No. 13 cornerback in the class.

Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

