What Elite Recruit Jakwon Morris' Decommitment Means for USC
The USC Trojans lost a commitment from their 2026 recruiting class when three-star cornerback Jakwon Morris flipped to Illinois on Thanksgiving Day. However, the loss of Morris from the 2026 class shouldn't be too catastrophic from both a roster and recruiting standpoint.
Although Morris is a talented recruit, his decommitment shouldn't affect their 2026 recruiting class too much with his absence. USC is still bringing in 34 prospects into their 2026 recruiting class including six defensive backs on top of the returnees and any potential transfer portal pickups.
Why Did Morris Decommit
Scott Schrader of On3 reported on social media that Morris' decommitment stems from an official visit he took to Illinois.
Since the arrivial of general manager Chad Bowden, the Trojans have seen a bit of reform on the recruiting front. That includes a no visit policy for committed prospects.
USC has been active with their enforcement of the policy as seen with Morris' decommitment. It's interesting to see a program take a strict stance about recruiting visits as a committed prospect.
Big News For Trojans' Returners
Morris' decommitment is only good news for the guys already on the roster. The unique part about Morris was that he was a JUCO recruit, meaning that he should hit the ground running better than his high school counterparts.
Defensive backs on the roster like Marcelles Williams, Trestin Castro, and Braylon Conley will benefit the most from Morris' decommitment. The underclassmen will be counted upon to take the next step in their development this offseason.
Williams, who has already logged a handful of starts under his belt during this season, has an inside track to becoming a starter next year, but the two latter defensive backs are fighting for a spot in the starting lineup.
Also lying in wait for next year is Chasen Johnson. The sophomore cornerback suited up for the Trojans at the beginning of the season, but suffered an injury knocked him out for the year. He will be in the mix to start next year barring a transfer.
An Overview Of USC's 2026 Defensive Back Class
The Trojans are bringing in six defensive backs in their 2026 recruiting class. Half of them are rated as four-star prospects, while the other half is rated as a three-star recruit.
It'll be hard to find a trio of commits better than Elbert Hill, Brandon Lockhart, and Peyton Dyer.
Hill is ranked as the No. 4 cornerback and No. 48 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He is the top player in Ohio and could make an impact early in his college career. Lockhart is one of the longest-committed prospects in the Trojans' 2026 class. He is ranked as the No. 13 cornerback in the class.