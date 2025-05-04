USC Trojans Predicted To Land UCF Transfer Chasen Johnson, Defensive Back Depth
The USC Trojans lost several players through the transfer portal, but they are making a push to bolster the defense. A player to watch for the Trojans to land in the portal is UCF Knights transfer defensive back Chasen Johnson.
Johnson is in the portal as a three-star transfer, the No. 811 player in the nation, and the No. 94 cornerback. He entered the portal in the winter and committed to USC at one point, but he then flipped to SMU before returning to UCF. Now his name is back in the transfer portal, and the USC Trojans could look to pick him up.
On3’s Pete Nakos made a prediction that the Trojans will land Johnson. He will likely not visit Los Angeles, but a commitment is still trending in the right direction for USC.
“Johnson seriously considered USC and SMu during his portal stint in the winter. Sources tell On3’s Steve Wiltfong and I that USC is trending to land Chasen Johnson. The UCF transfer is not expected to visit Los Angeles, and this could come together quickly,” Nakos wrote.
In 2024, Johnson finished the season with 18 combined tackles and two passes defended. He played 452 snaps as a true freshman, giving him solid playing time in year one. He started four of the final five games this season and has three years of eligibility remaining.
USC defensive backs coach Doug Belk was heavily recruiting Johnson in the winter, and doing so again. Johnson could add needed depth to the USC Trojans defensive back position.
Belk and the Trojans have brought in some strong players through the transfer portal. The most notable incoming player is cornerback DJ Harvey, who is transferring from San Jose State.
The early expectation is that Harvey and returning cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson will be the starters in 2025. Harvey finished the 2024 season with 58 total tackles, two sacks, one fumble recovery, and six passes defended. He also had four interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. Harvey is expected to be a playmaker for the Trojans defense in 2025.
Nicholson finished the season with 27 combined tackles and five passes defended, looking to take another step in 2025. At nickel, the starter is projected to be returning cornerback Prophet Brown. Brown finished the 2024 season with 11 combined tackles and one pass defended.
USC does have a decent number of backups for the position, but bringing in another player with three years of eligibility would add to what could be an elite Trojans defense for years to come.
In the On3 Transfer Portal rankings, the USC Trojans are low on the list at No. 60. The team has had 14 players transfer in, compared to 26 outgoing transfers. The Trojans have recruited just three four-star players, with five exiting. USC has also brought in 11 three-star players, losing 21.
From the recruiting class of 2026, the Trojans have commitments from five-star cornerback RJ Sermons and four-star cornerbacks Elbert Hill and Brandon Lockhart. Between the transfer portal and stepping up with recruiting, the USC Trojans defense is looking to be a dominant team for the next several years.