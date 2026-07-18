USC has been able to stack elite in-state recruits in the 2026 and 2027 class as they have seen a massive shift in their recruiting success under general manager Chad Bowden.

The Trojans got to work very early on the 2028 class and are in prime position to continue this new trend of keeping top prospects in the state of California.

Building Momentum for Top Local Recruits

Santa Margarita (Calif.) 2028 four-star cornerback Ca'ron "Prime" Williams | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

USC has built a strong recruiting pipeline with Santa Margarita (Calif.) and have a total of six players from the Trinity League power on its roster. They have their eyes on extending that pipeline and four-star cornerback Ca’ron “Prime” Williams is a priority target. Williams won a state championship last fall with three freshmen at Southern Cal and has been on campus at least seven times over the past couple of years. He has raved about who cornerback coach Trovon Reed is on and off the field.

Corona Centennial (Calif.) three-star running back Malaki Davis has been on campus at least four times just the calendar year alone, and each time he’s been able to strengthen his relationship with running back coach Anthony Jones, who has also made recruiting his family a priority. He is also getting more of a push from his teammate, 2027 four-star receiver commit Quentin Hale, this summer.

Servite (Calif.) four-star linebacker Allen “Cinco” Kennett V grew up a frequent visitor at the Coliseum and has been on campus three times this year since picking up an offer in early March. He continues to be impressed by linebackers coach Mike Ekeler and AJ Howard and the program as a whole. His teammate, four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder, is pushing for him as well.

Tustin (Calif.) four-star receiver Hayden Koo continues to see his stock rise this summer and an offer from the Trojans last month is one that immediately stood out. He is building a good relationship with inside receivers/tight end coach Chad Savage. The education side is massive for Koo who has a 4.6 GPA. Hale and five-star commit Honor Fa’alave-Johnson are actively recruiting him.

Tustin (Calif.) 2028 four-star receiver Hayden Koo | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star safety Ace Leutele has been visiting USC since he was in elementary school. He won a high school national championship with four freshmen at Southern Cal and two 2027 commits in four-star cornerbacks Danny Lang and Aaryn “J.O.” Washington. Another big reason why the Trojans are the favorite for Leutele is because of Coach Dogg (Aaron Amaama), the director of high recruiting relations.

Orange Lutheran (Calif.) four-star safety Chauncey Washington II is a legacy. His father, Chauncey Washington, played for the Trojans at the height of the programs dynasty under legendary coach Pete Carroll in 2000s. Washington picked up an offer from the Trojans after a workout in June.

Other Notable In-State Targets

St. John Bosco (Calif.) 2028 IOL Elisha Mueller | USC Trojans on SI

Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jordan Hicks is an incredibly versatile player in the secondary. He’s visited USC three times this year and has close relationships with several freshmen and 2027 commits.

Cajon (Calif.) five-star offensive tackle Austin Attalah and St. John Bosco (Calif.) Elisha Mueller were both on campus last month and are high priority targets on the offensive front. Palos Verdes (Calif.) four-star safety Jalen Flowers has been on campus numerous times this year as the Trojans battle multiple SEC and Big Ten powers.

De La Salle (Calif.) four-star linebacker Landon Miller got his first look at USC during a multi-day visit early last month and left impressed as his recruitment has continued to pickup up momentum this summer.

Long Beach Poly (Calif.) four-star athlete Zion Anderson is being recruited as a receiver with the Trojans. He’s been on campus at least three times this year and each time he was accompanied by his uncle, former USC receiver Travon Patterson. His cousin is 2027 commit Aaryn Washington.

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