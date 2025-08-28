How USC’s Caleb Williams Could Be the Biggest Winner of NFL Week 1
Chicago Bears quarterback and former USC Trojans star, Caleb Williams isn’t just trying to make an entrance—he’s trying to reset the narrative. The 2024 No. 1 overall pick finished his rookie season with flashes of promise but an underwhelming résumé: the Bears went 5–12 and finished last in the NFC North.
Williams ranked just 17th in passing yards among NFL quarterbacks. For a player hyped as the next Patrick Mahomes, it left plenty of doubters questioning whether he was worth the top pick. Williams' second year in the NFL is about proving them wrong.
He won the Heisman Trophy after throwing for 4,075 yards and 37 touchdowns with another 10 touchdowns on the ground. Can he have similar success in the NFL?
With new offensive coordinator Ben Johnson designing the system, Williams has every chance to bounce back and thrive.
And the first test couldn’t be more favorable—the Chicago Bears open the season against a Minnesota Vikings team with a leaky secondary and a wide receiver room gutted by injuries and suspensions.
That combination could make Williams the biggest winner of opening weekend.
A Defense Built on Pressure, Not Coverage
On paper, Minnesota’s 2024 defense looked serviceable. They finished 16th in total defense, gave up under 20 points per game, and racked up 49 sacks—good enough for top-five in the league.
Against the pass, the Vikings were a liability. They surrendered 242 yards per game through the air, ranking 28th in the NFL.
Minnesota's defense allowed 24 passing touchdowns, and even though they led the league with 24 interceptions, it came at the cost of living dangerously—relying on pressure and risky zone disguises to force turnovers rather than locking down opponents.
The reality: if the pass rush didn’t get home, quarterbacks picked them apart. Byron Murphy Jr. was the lone stable cornerback, but even he wasn’t immune to being targeted by elite receivers.
Behind him, the the safety room looked slower than ever. Harrison Smith, now 36, doesn’t have the same sideline-to-sideline range he once did, and Josh Metellus is better suited for run support than deep coverage. Losing Camryn Bynum in free agency only made matters worse.
In short, Minnesota’s back end is the definition of bend-until-it-breaks. And Williams has the arm talent to snap it wide open.
Why Williams and the Bears Can Attack
Minnesota ranked second in the NFL against the run in 2024, allowing just 93.4 yards per game, so the Bears should let Williams air it out early and often.
The second-year quarterback’s best traits—arm strength, downfield vision, and the ability to create off-script—match up perfectly against Minnesota’s weaknesses.
This is a defense that thrives on gambling for takeaways, but Williams isn’t a timid passer. He’ll test their corners deep, exploit aging safeties with seam routes, and extend plays until coverage inevitably cracks.
And considering Chicago’s revamped receiving corps, there’s no shortage of weapons to attack mismatches.
Against a defense that ranked bottom-five against the pass, this is as favorable an opening-week matchup as you’ll find for a quarterback trying to prove himself.
Injuries Leave the Vikings Even Thinner
It’s not just Minnesota’s defense working against them—it’s their offense too. The Vikings enter week 1 with a wide receiver room that’s battered before the season even begins.
Rondale Moore is out for the year with a knee injury. Jordan Addison is suspended for the first three games.
Jalen Nailor and Tai Felton are both questionable with injuries of their own. And while Justin Jefferson is expected to play after a hamstring scare, he won’t be 100 percent out of the gate.
That means the Vikings offense may struggle to sustain drives, giving Williams and the Bears more possessions and more chances to attack a defense already on its heels.
The Perfect Storm
When you add it all up—a vulnerable secondary, an offense missing firepower, and a second-year QB with everything to prove—you get the perfect recipe for Caleb Williams to shine in his season debut.
If Williams lights up Minnesota the way many expect, it won’t just be a statement win for Chicago. It’ll be the start of a narrative that Week 1 belonged to the former USC star.
And if that happens, the “biggest winner” headline won’t be about standings or stats—it’ll be about a young quarterback announcing his bounce-back season in style.