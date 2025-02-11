USC Trojans' Chad Bowden ‘Most Impactful Hire' Across College Football?
The USC Trojans made a couple of big hirings to join coach Lincoln Riley’s football program, mainly in the personnel department. USC needed a new general manager, hiring Chad Bowden from Notre Dame. Hiring Bowden was a crucial move for the USC Trojans and gained national attention.
On3’s Andy Staples predicted which hirings during the offseason will make the biggest impact on college football teams, and he predicted that Bowden as USC’s general manager could be just what the Trojans need to succeed.
“Riley’s Achilles heel at Oklahoma and USC has been talent acquisition. If Bowden helps address that, it could improve USC’s chances of Big Ten and national title contention dramatically,” Staples wrote.
Bowden is the only person on Staple’s list whose job does not involve on-field coaching. Staples notes Bowden's success with Notre Dame and how that will help USC in the coming years.
“Riley exerted more control over personnel before, and the result was a talent acquisition apparatus that left USC wanting relative to national title contenders — particularly along the lines of scrimmage,” Staple wrote. “Bowden comes from Notre Dame, the program that has recruited an developed offensive linemen better than almost anyone in the past 10 years. The Fighting Irish also adapted to the NIL era better than most programs, and with Bowden’s help, Freeman assembled more talented rosters in recent years than Notre Dame had been able to field in the prior decade.”
With Notre Dame, Bowden has experience with NIL deals, high school recruiting, and the transfer portal. Notre Dame is coming off a national title appearance after building up a strong roster.
"Jen Cohen, Lincoln Riley and USC's total commitment to excellence make this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. This is a place with the resources, facilities and support to build a perennial winner, and I'm excited to get to work to help bring more national championships to USC,” Bowden said when he took the job.
Bowden’s ability to recruit talent through the transfer portal comes at a crucial time for the Trojans. USC is coming off a 7-6 season and faced 21 outgoing transfers in the winter window of the transfer portal.
During his media debut with USC, Bowden spoke more as to why he chose to join Riley and USC.
"USC, for me, it meant more to me. When I was a kid, I watched Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush. That was my team. Lendale White. [Dwayne] Jarrett. All of those guys. USC kind of held something in my heart. I think it’s the greatest city in the United States of America, Los Angeles. I think it’s the city of opportunity," Bowden said.
"I think USC and the type of degree that young people can get as far as the connections, the network, can truly set them up for the rest of their lives. And I thought coming here, I could have the type of success that I want to have and I can be able to sustain it, and it’s a big reason why I chose USC.”
Bowden’s main focus will be on the high school recruits, but he will not turn his back on the transfer portal.
“We’re going to major in high school recruiting and minor in the portal. We’re not just recruiting the kids, we’re recruiting families. . . and we’re going to keep the best players in California home,” Bowden said during his inaugural press conference.
Though the early signing period when USC signed their big-name recruits, came before the Bowden hiring, Bowden will only add to USC's success with recruiting. USC’s class of 2025 is ranked No. 15 in the nation and No. 5 in the Big Ten, per On3. The Trojans are doing an impressive job with their class of 2026 early on in the process. USC ranks No. 2 in the Nation and in the Big Ten. Bowden can be a big part of USC landing the top recruits, and causing committed players to flip to USC.
What will help Bowden build a strong roster is an overall investment into the Trojans' program, recently emphasized by USC athletic director Jen Cohen in her announcement. Adapting to the new landscape of college football and providing Riley with a talented roster could lead USC to a postseason run.