USC General Manager Chad Bowden Reveals Why He Left Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman
The USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley had an introductory press conference with the newly-appointed coaching staff. Among the names to speak next to Riley for the first time with the media were general manager Chad Bowden, linebackers coach Rob Ryan, and defensive back coach Trovon Reed. Most notably, Bowden’s presence marked a major shift in the direction USC is headed. Recruiting is not only a major goal, it appears to be the primary goal.
Bowden made the transition from Notre Dame’s general manager to join forces with Lincoln Riley and the Trojans. The Fighting Irish were a few possessions away from being national champions, so the particulars, which have not been made public, had to be of the most enticing order to lure Bowden away from the likes of Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame community. In any event, Bowen is hitting the ground running in his new role.
“We’re going to major in high school recruiting and minor in the portal. We’re not just recruiting the kids, we’re recruiting families…And we’re going to keep the best players in California home” Bowden said during his inaugural press conference.
Lincoln Riley made it abundantly clear that Chad Bowden and his appointed staff are going to be the ones who “run the show” recruiting-wise. Riley acknowledged that he’ll still be involved and work with Bowden and company in the process, but with a full-time staff and decorated general manager, a serious load has been lightened. This bodes well for Riley schematically, as he also reiterated that he’ll be retaining his role as a primary play-caller.
Why did Bowden leave Notre Dame and coach Marcus Freeman?
“Notre Dame did everything they could to keep me there," Bowden said. "USC, for me, it meant more to me. When I was a kid, I watched Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush. That was my team. Lendale White. [Dwayne] Jarrett. All of those guys. USC kind of held something in my heart. I think it’s the greatest city in the United States of America, Los Angeles. I think it’s the city of opportunity. I think USC and the type of degree that young people can get as far as the connections, the network, can truly set them up for the rest of their lives. And I thought coming here, I could have the type of success that I want to have and I can be able to sustain it, and it’s a big reason why I chose USC.”
As college football continues to shift, situations like the one USC is currently looking to nurture will become prevalent. Not every program has the recourses that a USC has, nor does every coach desire to be as hands-on as Georgia’s Kirby Smart or Oregon’s Dan Lanning in recruiting, so assembling the best support staff possible becomes even more important.
“I don’t say this lightly, I believe this is the best personnel/support staff in the country.” Riley said in the presser.
Riley also went on to talk about the level of excellence the current Trojan staff is striving to attain.
“We’re not content with any part of this program being average. Or even being good. Like, that’s not our mentality. Any part of this program..is it at a national-championship level? If it’s not, is it trending that way quickly? If not, we need to fix it.”
It’s now or never for the Trojans and they appear to be more unified than ever from an infrastructure standpoint down to the support staff. USC is leaving no stone unturned to wipe that taste of a 7-6 season away from their memories.
