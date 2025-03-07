USC Trojans' Chad Bowden Prioritizing Southern California In 2026 Recruiting Class
The USC Trojans have made significant upgrades to the structure of their football program. From hiring a brand new front office staff, to making key on-the-field coaching staff hires, the Trojans have not disappointed with the moves made in the offseason.
Personnel changes aren't the only thing that USC coach Lincoln Riley brought to the program. The Trojans made a fundamental in their recruiting strategy with the addition of Chad Bowden as general manager.
When USC brought aboard Bowden, he began recruiting in the Trojans' backyard, something he had done at Notre Dame. This time, however, it was for the hometown team. Bowden zeroed on numerous of the top-in state prospects.
"I think the '26 class is the best class that California has had in two decades," Bowden said to reporters. "If you look through it, and you really study what those classes look like, at least the top, probably 30, 40 players in the state. This is the best class in two decades, and I think there's plenty of players up front.
Bowden credits the history of the Trojans and how the program is built on players who hail from the Golden State.
"If you look at it, there have been plenty of players up front that have come from California, that have been incredibly successful, whether it's at USC or other places. We've just got to continue to identify, evaluate, recruit and be on the right ones, and we will," Bowden said.
One of Bowden's top recruiting targets at Notre Dame was four-star defensive lineman Simote Katoanga from JSerra Catholic High School in Southern California. Once Bowden took the job at USC, Katoanga became a priority target for the Trojans.
"I think with the additions of Chad Bowden and other staff members, it feels like the whole school is locked in with one goal in mind — to win the national championship," Katoanga told 247Sports' Greg Biggins.
Interestingly enough, Bowden and the Fighting Irish held off USC for Katoanga's teammate Madden Faraimo during the 2025 recruiting cycle.
"The love was always there, I think the mindset is different. They are making it a point in recruiting the top talent in California. You see top talents in Georgia, Alabama, and Texas stay home. Why not California? The fans of USC have always shown so much love, and hopefully one day I'm able to bring back a national championship to L.A again," Katoanga said.
USC still has plenty of chances to beef up their 2026 recruiting class with prospects from all over the country, not just California. However, it wouldn't be a surpise to see the Trojans pick up the bulk of their recruiting classes from in-state recruits moving forward.
According to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, USC has the No. 1 class in the country, while On3's rankings have the Oregon Ducks on top with the Trojans at No. 2. Can Riley, Bowden, and company finish with the consensus No. 1 class in the country?