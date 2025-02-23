USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Land Commitment From Simote Katoanga, Local 4-Star Recruit
The USC Trojans 2026 recruiting class is shaping up to be its best in a decade. USC landed its second big commitment in the last 48 hours in Santa Margarita Catholic (CA) four-star edge Simote Katoanga. Lincoln-Way East (IL) four-star quarterback Jonas Williams flipped from Oregon to USC on Friday evening.
The local prospect is the No. 95 overall prospect, No. 10 edge and No. 12 player in California according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Katoanga is the Trojans fifth top 100 prospect, joining Williams, Gainesville (GA) four-star linebacker Xavier Griffin, Rancho Cucamonga (CA) four-star cornerback RJ Sermons and Loyola (CA) four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart.
Katoanga was part of a star-studded list of recruits that were on campus earlier this month for the Trojans Junior Day event. The event gave prospects the first opportunity to be around new USC general manager Chad Bowden, who the Trojans hired away from their rival Notre Dame last month.
Bowden has been only been in Los Angeles for a month but his influence in the program is already being felt in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
“It definitely influenced me and my family a lot,” Katoanga said. “With Chad Bowden there, I know he’s building something special at SC. Then talking to Coach Nua and Henny about what they feel like they can develop me to be, it’s special.”
USC has a rich Polynesian history, from players like Junior Seau, Troy Polamalu and Rey Mauluga to more recently players like Talanoa Hufanga, Su’a Cravens, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Jayden Maiava.
It’s a history that has been a staple of USC’s program for generations and Kataonga is excited to be next in line to carry on the proud tradition.
“It means a lot,” Katoanga said. “I’m from Oceanside where the great Junior Seau also came from. The idea that I can be the next USC great from Oceanside is huge factor. Also, Tuli Tuipulotu is also another play I have recently looked up to, and that plays a factor that I can be part of that great Polynesian lineage.”
Southern California is a recruiting hotbed and the Trojans have put an emphasis on keeping elite talent in their backup from leaving the state. Katoanga is a big domino to fall in the Trojans direction and could help sway other prospects in the area to help bring USC football back to national prominence.
“It’s pretty cool honestly,” Katoanga said. “There’s so many great talent in Southern California, to imagine if they kept them all in LA would be pretty special.”
USC is up to 11 commitments in their 2026 recruiting class, including seven from Southern California. The early national signing period is still a long way away, but the Trojans have been busy on the recruiting trail and are making a strong case to finish with the top-ranked class.