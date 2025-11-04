USC's Chad Savage Playing Critical Role In Recruiting Five-Star Prospect
Five-star athlete Xavier Sabb is one of the top recruits in the class of 2027, and the USC Trojans are one of several programs pursuing him. The USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley are not only in good standing with Sabb, but are also standing out as a top school.
Per the Rivals Industry Rankings, Sabb is the No. 20 recruit in the nation, the No. 1 athlete, and the No. 1 player from New Jersey. Sabb has officially narrowed his top programs to 10, which feature the USC Trojans.
The Trojans are up against tough competition in Sabb's recruitment, but the USC staff is working to keep a strong relationship with the No. 1 athlete. In an interview with Rivals, Sabb revealed the most notable USC staff member in Sabb's recruitment is USC tight ends coach Chad Savage.
Sabb’s Top 10 Programs
- USC Trojans
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Oregon Ducks
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Miami Hurricanes
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Georgia Bulldogs
One of the biggest competitors for the Trojans will be Alabama, as Sabb’s older brother is Crimson Tide defensive back Keon Sabb. Having his familial ties could play a role in Alabama’s pursuit of Sabb.
Chad Savage Playing Critical Role In Sabb's Recruitment
After revealing his top 10 programs, Sabb explained what he is looking for the most during his recruitment with Rivals. He also revealed that the USC Trojans are one of the six schools recruiting him with the most effort.
“I’ve built good relationships with the staffs, their developmental plan, and the opportunity to compete for a championship,” Sabb told Rivals.
With relationships with the staff playing a key role in his recruitment, Savage is doing what USC needs to land the five-star athlete.
Savage joined the program ahead of the 2025 season and has been one of the top recruiters in the nation. Savage and Riley have both been heavily targeting Sabb, and in doing so, are developing a strong relationship with the five-star recruit. The relationship the staff is building with Sabb is why USC is in his top 10.
“I love coach Riley’s vision for me and have a great relationship with coach Savage as well,” Sabb told Rivals.
Savage has played a key role in the Trojans' 2026 recruiting class, which ranks No. 1 in the nation, per On3. Savage was the primary recruiter for the team’s top commits, including five-star tight end Mark Bowman.
With the amount of effort Savage and Riley are putting into recruiting Sabb, the Trojans have the opportunity to have another successful recruiting year with the class of 2027.
What Sabb Can Bring To USC
Sabb, as the No. 1 athlete recruit, is a versatile player. The New Jersey local recorded 48 receptions for 843 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2024, per Rivals. He also totaled 26 tackles and seven interceptions on defense.
With Sabb looking for a place where he can compete for a national championship, the USC Trojans could be the program for him. Between current young talent on the roster and an elite recruiting class of 2026, the USC Trojans are building what could be a dominant team for the next several years.
Savage and Riley will have to keep up the communication, but the USC Trojans have a good chance of landing the No. 1 athlete recruit due to the relationship being built between him and the staff.