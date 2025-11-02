Where the USC Trojans Stand Among Four-Star Recruit Quentin Hale's Top Programs
Four-star wide receiver recruit Quentin Hale is one of the top prospects at the position from the class of 2027. The USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley have yet to receive a commitment from their recruiting class of 2027, but the Trojans are making a strong effort in landing Hale.
Hale is still interested in several programs early in recruitment, but has officially narrowed down to the top nine schools that are standing out to him:
USC Trojans
Miami Hurricanes
Tennessee Volunteers
Alabama Crimson Tide
Ohio State Buckeyes
Oklahoma Sooner
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Texas A&M Aggies
While the list is long, Hale shared with Rivals that USC, Tennessee, Alabama, and Ohio State are the four schools putting in the highest amount of effort in his recruitment. After naming his top programs, Hale spoke to Rivals about why the nine schools stand out above the rest.
“All nine schools have been real from the start. Each one showed genuine love, consistency, and a clear plan for me. The relationships I’ve built with those staffs and the way they’ve made me feel like a priority, that’s what put them in my top group,” Hale told Rivals.
Hale is the No. 46 recruit in the nation, the No. 6 wide receiver, and the No. 6 player from California, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. USC has increased its efforts to build a wall around California, and the program is in good standing with Hale.
USC Standing Out In Hale’s Recruitment
The USC Trojans have stepped up their recruiting, notably since hiring general manager Chad Bowden. Although the Trojans have no commitments from the class of 2027, the program is in the running for several top prospects.
With the current roster, as well as the incoming 2026 recruits, USC is building an elite team that will be there for the next several years. The talent being brought in, as well as the coaching staff, has helped the Trojans stay a top school in Hale’s recruitment.
“USC has been showing heavy love from the start. The energy out there is different. Coach and the staff keep it real, and I like how they’re building something special on the West Coast,” Hale told Rivals.
Hale is a talented route runner and, as just a junior, has time to continue to develop into an elite receiver. It was his standout sophomore season that helped the wide receiver recruit pop out to the top programs, such as USC.
USC’s Success With Wide Receivers
The USC Trojans have done well in bringing in elite wide receiver talent under Riley. Notably, this season, USC wide receiver Makai Lemon is making a case to be one of the top receivers selected in the 2026 NFL Draft after spending three seasons with the Trojans.
Through the class of 2026, the Trojans have recruited five wide receivers, with the most notable being four-star recruit Ethan “Boobie” Feaster. Feaster is the No. 5 wide receiver in the recruiting class, and one of the reasons for his commitment was due to the program’s success in developing the position.