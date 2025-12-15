USC Signees Embracing Position Battles as They Prepare to Compete Early

A team doesn't sign 35 recruits in one cycle unless it has a group of players that aren’t afraid of competition. And that’s what USC has in their 2026 class.

No matter what school high school prospects decide to sign with in major college football, the roster is filled with blue-chip recruits at their position. And in many ways, it’s the same exact player as them, just a year or two older.

Cornerback Class Joins Young Position Group

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

One position in the Trojans loaded up on was cornerback. After some early season struggles, it’s a group that showed tremendous improvement the second half of the year. They held four its final seven opponents to 150 passing yards or less and another two to under 210 yards.

Four-star Brandon Lockhart was the first to commit when he did so as a sophomore and then three-star Joshua Holland joined him in the July 2024.

USC was aggressive in their pursuit of five-star Elbert Hill in the spring and landed the No. 1 ranked player in Ohio ahead of official visit season in May. Four-star Peyton Dyer committed during his official visit in the summer.

“Just growing up I’ve been a competitive person my whole life,” Dyer said. “I’m ready to compete for my position. Nothing comes easy, I’m just ready to work and I let coach reed know that from the beginning.”

Even with four commits, the Trojans remained aggressive in the fall. Local three-star Jayden Crowder picked up an offer from USC on his visit in October to watch the Trojans play Michigan. He flipped his commitment from Cal later that month.

Hoban's Elbert Hill IV returns a kick 92 yards for a touchdown against Glenville on Oct. 6, 2023, in Akron. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

They join an already young group of cornerbacks. Redshirt freshman Marcelles Williams has started 10 games this season. Sophomore Chasen Johnson was expected to a major role this season but a knee injury limited him to just two games. Johnson was able to utilize a redshirt year. Freshman Alex Graham appeared in four games, including two starts at nickel.

Freshman RJ Sermons, who was originally the No. 1 rated corner in the 2026 cycle, before he reclassified to the 2025 class in May and Trestin Castro, a four-star recruit in the 2025 class will also compete for playing time.

Former Oklahoma State cornerback Carrington Pierce, the younger brother of USC safety Christian Pierce committed to the Trojans on Sunday. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Sometimes seeing multiple commits at their exact position or a young group already in place will sometimes drive a player from certain schools but not the five cornerbacks the Trojans signed this month. They will all enroll in the spring and immediately compete for early playing time.

Establishing Depth Through High School Recruiting

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cornerback wasn’t the only position Southern Cal loaded up on in their No. 1 ranked recruiting class. With several receivers set to move on, they signed six receivers, including Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, a top 50 recruit according to 247Sports, who flipped his commitment from Ohio State on Signing Day.

DeSoto (Texas) four-star Boobie Feaster, who was originally the No. 1 receiver in the 2027 cycle before reclassifying earlier this year and Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star Trent Mosley both had dominant senior seasons and are more than college ready.

USC receiver Tanook Hines had a solid freshman campaign, finishing fourth on the team in receptions and receiving yards. Corey Simms was primarily a special team's player during his freshman season and will be vying for playing time and so will Romero Ison, another four-star recruit in the 2025 class. Sophomore Zacharyus Williams was able to utilize a redshirt after a shoulder injury has limited him to just four games this season.

USC is also very likely to add a veteran receiver in the transfer portal when it officially opens on Jan. 2, depending on if Ja'Kobi Lane decides to enter the NFL Draft or return to school for his senior year.

In an effort to be tougher in the trenches, the Trojans put an emphasis on the line of scrimmage, signing seven recruits on the offensive line and eight on the defensive line. USC will return all five starters on the offensive line next season, and they signed four recruits in the 2025 cycle. And they will return three starters on the defensive line.

The Trojans signed two four-star running backs in Deshonne Redeaux and Shahn Alston to add to an already deep room that will return its two leading rushers. They signed four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, a year after landing local five-star signal-caller Husan Longstreet. And a pair of highly touted tight ends in five-star Mark Bowman and Josiah Jefferson, the No. 1 ranked JUCO tight end will enroll this spring to join Walker Lyons, who had a breakout sophomore year in 2025.

“It’s very versatile. We have a lot of depth and versatility and IQ and speed," said USC safety signee Madden Riordan. "A lot of people that can play early, people that are projects. We all know each other, love each other, respect each other's games and that’s huge for the camaraderie of the class.”

It's a potential program-altering recruiting class that is very aware what they could mean for USC, not just moving forward but next season as well.

“Seeing our talent that we have in this class and seeing our potential to go win a Natty is a big part of the why,” said USC IOLA signee Esun Tafa. “We do have the potential next year to go to the playoff. And with Chad [Bowden] and coach Riley, they’re always staying in contact, always texting us. We just have a lot of love and respect for them. We gone be the cherry on top for next year.”

Holding Onto Top-Ranked Recruiting Class

Running back Deshonne Redeaux looks for running room during the third quarter of Oaks Christian's 35-0 Marmonte League win over St. Bonaventure Friday night at Redell Field. | JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With a majority of the class assembled by the early parts of the summer, it became about keeping it intact throughout the fall. And while the outside noise piled up throughout the season, the Trojans 2026 recruits had no doubt about where they would be signing in December.

“The trust we have in the program and each other,” Riordan said. “Nobody wavered, nobody even talked about decommitting or visiting anywhere else. We just have faith in the program.”

Bowden implemented a “No Visit Policy” when he arrived earlier this year and it became something the USC signees embraced in the summer and fall. They took the opportunity to become frequent visitors on campus and grow closer as a class.

“When you’re committed here you don’t go anywhere else, you don’t go on no visits, and I like that,” Tafa said. “All of the commits have loyalty, we are loyal to each other.”

The recruits have a belief in what is being built in Los Angeles under Riley and Bowden.

“He trusts his program. Riley is just ready to work and I like that about a head coach,” Dyer said.

