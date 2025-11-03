USC Trojans' Updated Bowl Projection Following Win Over Nebraska
The No. 20 USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley hold a 6-2 record following a big win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. With two losses, the College Football Playoff appearance will be hard to achieve, but the team’s sixth win makes the Trojans officially bowl eligible.
Following the events of week 10 of the college football season, ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach projected what the postseason will look like. Schlabach projects the No. 20 USC Trojans will play in the Valero Alamo Bowl against the No. 17 Utah Utes.
USC Projected To Make Alamo Bowl?
The Alamo Bowl gets first choice of the bowl-eligible teams from the Big 12 and Pac-12. In the current agreement that runs through 2025, the USC Trojans are able to be selected despite conference realignment and the program moving to the Big Ten.
The USC Trojans have six wins with four games to go, and only one opponent remaining is ranked. If the Trojans win at least three of the final four games, the team could end with nine wins and be one of the top eligible teams for the Alamo Bowl.
The Alamo Bowl kicked off in 1993, and this could be the USC Trojans' first appearance in the game.
If the Trojans appear in the matchup, the Valero Alamo Bowl will take place on Thursday, Dec. 30, at 6 p.m. PT at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be televised on ESPN.
USC Projected To Face Utah
There is some debate on whether the USC Trojans and Utah Utes have a rivalry, but either way, it would be a big matchup with two passionate fan bases.
The Utes are the No. 17 team in the nation and hold a 7-2 record, going 4-2 in the Big 12 conference. Utah has put up big wins this season with an offense able to score a high amount.
Utah is led by quarterback Devon Dampier, who totals 1,588 passing yards and 15 touchdowns, throwing just five interceptions. The Utes notably have a talented run game, totaling 2,404 rushing yards.
The defense has played at a high level as well, totaling 25 sacks, eight interceptions, and four forced fumbles, which could make it an interesting matchup against USC's explosive offense.
The USC Trojans hold a 13-10 record over the Utah Utes, currently on a four-game losing streak. The two teams have not played each other since 2023, with Utah winning 34-32. If the two face off, the Trojans would have a chance to snap a losing streak, and it could set up to be a thrilling matchup.
USC’s Remaining Schedule
- Northwestern Wildcats (Nov. 7)
- Iowa Hawkeyes (Nov. 15)
- No. 6 Oregon Ducks (Nov. 22)
- UCLA Bruins (Nov. 29)
USC has just four games remaining, and after a grueling travel schedule, the Trojans will only have to travel one more time this season, against the No. 6 Oregon Ducks. The Ducks are also the toughest opponent remaining, holding a 7-1 record, competing for a CFP appearance.
Each opponent, no matter their record, has had big wins this season, and Riley and the offense will have to play at a high level to finish the season strong and play in the Alamo Bowl.
The Trojans are led by quarterback Jayden Maiava, who has struggled the past two games, but has the chance to regroup when the team returns to L.A. Memorial Coliseum against the Northwestern Wildcats. Maiava has thrown for 2,315 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions.
The team’s leading receiver is wide receiver Makai Lemon, who is continuously building his NFL Draft stock this year. The Trojans have had a strong run game, but have suffered a couple of injuries. Running back King Miller has taken over with the brunt of the snaps, totaling 509 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
The team hopes to get running back Waymond Jordan back towards the end of the season, as he suffered an ankle injury against the No. 21 Michigan Wolverines on Oct. 11, keeping him out for 4-6 weeks.
USC will kick off against the Northwestern Wildcats on Friday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m. PT as the Trojans look to finish the season on a high note and potentially earn a place in the Valero Alamo Bowl.